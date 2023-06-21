Report: Fitzgibbons enters transfer portal

Former Mt. Juliet High pitcher Jake Fitzgibbons has entered the transfer portal with intentions of leaving the Tennessee Vols, according to 247sports.com.
Fitzgibbons pitched 12 innings in 17 appearances this season for Tennessee. The left-hander was 2-0 with an earned-run average of 3.75 and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.17. He struck out 20, walked 10 and allowed just five runs on four hits.
