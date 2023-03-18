Rising country star McCollum to headline Ally 400 pre-race concert at Nashville Superspeedway

Parker McCollum

 Nashville Superspeedway

Award-winning country music singer/songwriter Parker McCollum will get fans at Nashville Superspeedway revved up for the Ally 400 when he takes the stage as the official pre-race concert performer June 25.

McCollum will perform at approximately 5 p.m. from the pre-race concert stage located on pit road. Fans attending the race have the opportunity to enhance their experience by purchasing a “Pre-Race Track Pass” for $75 (plus tax) that provides stage-front access for the concert and driver introductions, views down pit road, and the opportunity to view the race from within the infield. The Pre-Race Track Pass must be accompanied by a race day ticket.

