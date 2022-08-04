Former Cumberland pitcher Matt Risko will coach the Phoenix’s pitching staff in 2023, head coach Ryan Hunt announced.

“We are very excited to add Matt to our staff,” Hunt said. “He brings a very high IQ of pitching and how the body works which will be huge in helping our guys develop even more.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.