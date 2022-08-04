Former Cumberland pitcher Matt Risko will coach the Phoenix’s pitching staff in 2023, head coach Ryan Hunt announced.
“We are very excited to add Matt to our staff,” Hunt said. “He brings a very high IQ of pitching and how the body works which will be huge in helping our guys develop even more.
“He is the right fit for our program. He played in this program and cares about this program.”
Risko pitched for the Phoenix from 2019-2021 as a reliever.
Most recently, Risko worked as a scout with the SoBro Agency in Nashville. While working for SoBro, he also analyzed the state-of-the-art Trackman data and worked on pitch design with represented athletes at Ward Sports Performance. He also has past experience as a video scout with Baseball Info Solutions in Coplay, Pa.
During his time with the Phoenix, Risko earned NAIA Scholar-Athlete and Mid-South Conference All-Academic honors.
“It feels good to be back,” Risko said. “It’s surreal in a sense that I was playing here just a few years ago and I’m thankful for the opportunity.
“I’m thankful that Ryan had the trust in me to bring me on and I’m excited to get to work.”
Risko received his bachelor’s degree in sports management from Cumberland in the spring of 2021. Prior to Cumberland, he played baseball at De Anza Community College.
