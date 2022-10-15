Rivera to represent Paraguay at South American Games

Cumberland sophomore cross country and track and field member Dani Rivera will represent Paraguay at the Asuncion 2022 South American Games set for this weekend in her home country.
Rivera is the U20 national record holder for the 3000m steeplechase based on the 12:02.2 she ran last track season at the UAB Spring Open.
She will compete in the 3000m steeplechase today at the Pista de Atletismo del COP in Asuncion.
“It will be a difficult transition for Dani to make from the endurance-based training we focus on during cross country season to compete on the track in an event that requires more speed and agility, but I expect Dani to handle it well,” Cumberland coach Jim Seckel said. “She is that type of athlete and competitor.”
Rivera is particularly appreciative of provost and vice president for academic affairs and professor Bill McKee and her professors for their support and for allowing her to be away from Cumberland for a week in order to represent her country at the Games.
“It’s no surprise that Dani was selected to represent Paraguay at this competition,” assistant coach Judy Seckel said. “She has done an excellent job of representing her university and her team since arriving at Cumberland. Her work ethic during training is outstanding, she is highly coachable, she is well-liked and respected by her teammates, and has also excelled in the classroom. Dani is exactly the type of student-athlete we want at Cumberland.”
She was second team All-Mid-SouthConference in cross country during her freshman season in 2021 and third team in the 3000m steeplechase (outdoor track) in 2022. She is also the Cumberland record holder in the 3000m steeplechase.
