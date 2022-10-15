Rivera to represent Paraguay at South American Games

Dani Rivera

 Cumberland University

Cumberland sophomore cross country and track and field member Dani Rivera will represent Paraguay at the Asuncion 2022 South American Games set for this weekend in her home country.

Rivera is the U20 national record holder for the 3000m steeplechase based on the 12:02.2 she ran last track season at the UAB Spring Open.

