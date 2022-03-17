Rockvale doubles up Wilson Central in eighth

GLADEVILLE —Rockvale scored twice in the top of the eighth inning Tuesday night to double up host Wilson Central 4-2.
The Wildcats tied the score in the bottom of the sixth after getting on the board in the fourth as Wyatt Guethlein and Zac Wilson each had an RBI.
Rockvale scored single runs in the first and third innings off starter Isaac Schafer, who allowed two earned runs on six hits and a walk. Dylan Guethlein pitched the seventh and allowed both baserunners in the eighth who scored, taking the loss. Hunter Williams recorded the three eighth-inning outs as Central slipped to 0-2.
Wyatt Guethlein doubled as he had three of Central’s seven hits.
Tigers run-rule Trousdale 10-0 in opener
WATERTOWN — Coming off its first state tournament appearance, Watertown fired out to a fast 2022 start Tuesday night by run-ruling Trousdale County 10-0 in 4 1/2 innings.
The Purple Tigers jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, added a run in the second and put the game away with six in the third.
Alec Whitlock drove in three Watertown runs on two singles. Brady Watts doubled home two runs in the third. Kaden Seay had two RBI without benefit of a hit, once when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Lance Fripp also finished with two of the Tigers’ seven hits.
Kendal Bayse scattered five hits in four innings with no walks and five strikeouts. Zack Self struck out the side in the fifth to finish off the Yellow Jackets.
Vestal drives in winner for Golden Bears
MT. JULIET — Tyler Vestal drove in both Mt. Juliet runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 2-1 win over Dobyns Bennett on Tuesday.
The Indians had led 1-0 since the fourth inning when they tallied against Justin Lee, who allowed two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings. Roman Petricca struck out two in the sixth and got the win with Ryan Worden working a one-hit seventh for the save.
Mt. Juliet had six hits, twice as many as Dobyns Bennett. Anthony Buckland doubled as he, Vestal and Daniel Michael each managed two hits from the top three spots in the batting order for the Golden Bears.
Hays drives in opening night walk-off winner in extras for Lebanon
Lebanon and visiting Centennial went overtime in Monday’s season-opening baseball game with Brody Hays hit an 0-2 pitch for an RBI walk-off single in the Blue Devils’ 6-5 win at Brent Foster Field.
Jackson Lea’s two-run single staked Lebanon to a 2-0 lead in the second inning. The Blue Devils tacked on a run in the third and held Centennial scoreless until the Cougars scored twice in the sixth and once in the seventh.
Both teams scored in the ninth before Lebanon one-upped Centennial’s score in the top of the 10th with two.
Bryce Fuller pitched five innings for Lebanon, allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts.
Hays had three of Lebanon’s nine hits. Lea and Connor Gannon each collected a pair of hits.
First-inning run stands for Blackman at Wilson Central
GLADEVILLE — Blackman made a first-inning run stand for a 1-0 season-opening win at Wilson Central on Monday night.
Eddie Grant walked, stole second and came around on singles by Jacob Lester and Dylan Dapolito for a 1-0 lead. Lester was cut down trying to steal third base by Wildcat catcher McKane Everett to help prevent further damage.
But that was enough for Blackman pitcher Lucas Smith, who scattered eight singles in six innings with no walks and six strikeouts. Tristan Seputis struck out the side in the seventh for the save.
Wyatt Guethlein held Blackman to five hits and three walks while striking out three. Michael Demonbreun surrendered two hits and a walk in three frames while fanning three.
Guethlein and Isaac Schafer each singled twice for Central.
Lee’s 3 RBI lifts Hunley, Bears to opening win
ENDERSONVILLE — Justin Lee drove in three Mt. Juliet runs on a homer and a double Monday night as the Golden Bears opened the season with a 7-2 win at Beech.
Lee’s double came in the two-run first inning and his homer in the two-run third as Mt. Juliet built an early lead for pitcher Austin Hunley.
Hunley pitched 42/3 shutout innings with two hits allowed and seven strikeouts. Joey Losurdo and Keaton Reese closed out the game out of the bullpen, surviving Beech’s two-run rally in the seventh.
Mt. Juliet outhit Beech 9-7. Lee, Easton Krenzke and Rayder Soto each had two hits while Hunley had a double.
Saints march past MLK on combined no-hitter
NASHVILLE — Derrick Crouch and Seth Belew drove in five runs as Chase Smith, Noah Kleinmann and Jamie Edgerton combined to pitch a no-hitter in Mt. Juliet Christian’s season-opening 9-0 win over Martin Luther King at Shelby Park on Monday.
The Saints needed only five hits as they drew nine walks. Belew’s RBIs came on one hit and two walks while Crouch had no hits but drew two bases on balls. Smith had two of MJCA’s hits.
Smith walked two and struck out two in five innings. Kleinmann pitched the sixth and Edgerton the seventh.
MJCA scored twice in the second inning, once each in the third and fifth and five in the sixth.
The Saints will head to Chattanooga this weekend for a tournament.
