Rockvale girls ground Lady Bears

MT. JULIET — Rockvale’s girls used a 20-point night from Tonie Davis to defeat Mt. Juliet 48-34 Thursday night.
The Lady Rockets led 11-5 at the first-quarter break, 28-12 at halftime and 41-22 through three.
Davis, who didn’t score in the first quarter, sank 7 of 8 free throws. Ayeden Wilkerson tossed in 10 points.
The Lady Bears were led by the 12 points and tenacious defense of Jakoria Woods, who swished 6 of 8 free throws. Taylor Haymans had seven points, Adelyn Kendall five, Unity Jordan four and Evie Johnston and Jai’Nyah Pillows three apiece.
Mt. Juliet is off until next Friday when the Lady Bears open District 9-4A action at Wilson Central at 6 p.m.
First-half Beech run clips Green HillMT. JULIET — An extended Beech run in the first half put Green Hill’s girls in a hole they couldn’t overcome in a 45-35 loss Tuesday night.
A 17-0 Beech run wiped out an early 9-5 Lady Hawks lead as the Lady Buccaneers went into halftime ahead 26-16. Green Hill trimmed the margin to 35-29 going into the fourth before the visitors closed out the home team with a 10-6 fourth.
Aubrey Blankenship led the Lady Hawks with 17 points, including all six of Green Hill’s fourth-quarter tallies. Julia Varpness scored six, Kensley Carter and Savannah Kirby five each and Sullie Gerik two as the home team slipped to 7-9 going into last night’s home game against Cane Ridge.
The Lady Hawks will open their District 9-4A schedule at 6 p.m. Tuesday when Cookeville visits the Hill for the first time since the Lady Cavaliers suffered their first loss of last season in the league championship game.
