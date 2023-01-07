Rockvale girls ground Lady Bears

Mt. Juliet’s Jakoria Woods gets a steal against Rockvale.

 GEORGE PAGE • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — Rockvale’s girls used a 20-point night from Tonie Davis to defeat Mt. Juliet 48-34 Thursday night.

The Lady Rockets led 11-5 at the first-quarter break, 28-12 at halftime and 41-22 through three.

