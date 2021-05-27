Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said in a televised interview that the rift between him and the Green Bay Packers is not directly attributable to the team’s decision to use a first-round draft choice last year on his potential successor, Jordan Love.
Rather, Rodgers told ESPN, the standoff has resulted from a “philosophy” by the team and “maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go.”
The NFL’s reigning most valuable player stopped shy during his appearance on Monday night’s “SportsCenter” of saying he is demanding that the Packers trade him.
“With my situation, look, it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan,” Rodgers said. “I love Jordan. He’s a great kid. Lot of fun to work together. I love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. Incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy. You know? And maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go.”
The Packers have said they don’t intend to trade Rodgers, even after multiple people familiar with the situation said last month on the eve of the NFL draft that Rodgers had told team officials it is possible that he will not return to the organization for the 2021 season.
“It’s about character,” Rodgers said Monday. “It’s about culture. It’s about doing things the right way. A lot of this was put in motion last year. The wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year. So this is just kind of, I think, the spill out of all that. But look, man, it is about the people. And that’s the most important thing. Green Bay has always been about the people, from Curly Lambeau being owner and founder to the ‘60s with [Vince] Lombardi and Bart Starr and all those incredible names to the ‘90s teams with Coach [Mike] Holmgren and [Brett] Favre-y and the ‘Minister of Defense’ [Reggie White] to the run that we’ve been on. It’s about the people.”
Rodgers, 37, missed the Packers’ first offseason practice Monday as they began organized team activities, or OTAs.
He appeared on SportsCenter to commemorate anchor Kenny Mayne’s final show. The remarks Monday were Rodgers’s first public comments since the pre-draft news of his stalemate with Packers officials, although he had said throughout the offseason — beginning moments after the Packers lost the NFC championship game in January to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field — that his future with the organization is uncertain.
That uncertainty is tied to the Packers’ move to get Love in the opening round of the 2020 draft. But Rodgers’s comments Monday suggested that his displeasure is aimed more at the team’s handling of that draft maneuver than at the move itself.
General Manager Brian Gutekunst said last month, following the first round of this year’s draft, that the Packers should have done a better job handling the situation surrounding last year’s selection of Love, who did not play last season as a rookie while Rodgers secured his third league MVP award.
Gutekunst said then that the Packers are “not going to trade Aaron Rodgers.” He also expressed optimism that the team’s issues with Rodgers could be resolved. There have been reports that Rodgers’s ire is focused on Gutekunst.
“I think sometimes people forget what really makes an organization,” Rodgers said Monday. “And history is important, legacy of so many people who have come before you. But the people, that’s the most important thing. The people make an organization. People make a business. And sometimes that gets forgotten.
“Culture is built brick by brick, the foundation of it, by the people. Not by the organization. Not by the building. Not by the corporation. It’s built by the people. And I’ve been fortunate enough to play with a number of amazing, amazing people and got to work for some amazing people as well. And it’s those people that build that foundation of those entities. And I think sometimes we forget that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.