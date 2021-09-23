The rookie class of quarterbacks that entered the season full of fanfare is finding the adjustment to the NFL is not very easy.
Top two picks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson lead the league with five interceptions after opening the season with back-to-back losses, Trey Lance has barely seen the field and Mac Jones is the only QB to get a win, and that came against Wilson.
That performance by Wilson last week was the worst yet for a rookie as the No. 2 pick threw four interceptions and no TDs in the New York Jets’ 25-6 loss to New England. Wilson joined former Jets draft picks Sam Darnold and Mark Sanchez as the only top 10 rookies to throw at least four interceptions and no TDs in the past 15 seasons.
Jacksonville’s Lawrence threw three interceptions in the opener against Houston and two more last week against Denver, joining Peyton Manning (six in 1998) and Matthew Stafford (five in 2009) as the only top picks to throw at least five interceptions in the first two weeks of their rookie seasons.
Lance, the third overall pick, threw a TD pass on his first attempt for San Francisco but didn’t even get on the field last week as the Niners stuck with Jimmy Garoppolo the entire way.
Justin Fields, the 11th pick, got some extensive action for Chicago last week after Andy Dalton got hurt, and he went 6 for 13 for 60 yards and an interception against Cincinnati.
Jones, the 15th pick, has been the most productive so far, completing 73.9% of his passes for 467 yards and an TD.
The rookie class overall has thrown 12 interceptions and nine TDs and posted a 67.9 rating while losing five of six starts.
In all, six rookie quarterbacks have seen action, with third-rounder Davis Mills also getting into the action for Houston. Mills is slated to start Thursday night for the Texans against Carolina in place of the injured Tyrod Taylor.
This is just the second time since the merger that six QBs have thrown passes in the first two weeks of the season, with the other coming in 1971.
There’s a chance that five rookies could start this week if Fields gets the nod in Chicago, with Dalton dealing with a knee injury.
The only other time in the Super Bowl era that five rookies QBs started in a week this early in the season — with the exception of the 1987 replacement players — came in 2012 when Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III, Ryan Tannehill, Brandon Weeden and Russell Wilson all opened the season as starter.
