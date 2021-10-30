Rosters were released Friday for the inaugural Wilson County Classic All-Star Game to be played at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Friendship Christian’s Pirtle Field.
The teams, consisting of seniors from the seven Wilson County high school football rosters, were divided into Black and Red teams. The game is being put on by On Top Athletics.
TEAM BLACKLebanon: Kemontez Logue, Brandon Martin, Isaiah Douglas, De’Wayne Brown, Greyson Campbell, Gran t Williams, Kamari Orange, Fabian Walker, Chris Walker, Bronner Goshern
Wilson Central: Eli Burgess, Hayden Shults, Alex Atwell, Reese Bevis, Bryce Booth, Bek Anvarov,
Watertown: Brady Watts, Brayden Cousino, Bryan Sexton
Friendship Christian: Morgan McGregor, Zach Elliott
Mt. Juliet: Jaylan Holmes, Jay Taylor, Garrison Lewis, Luke Christopher, Wade Savage
Green Hill: Anthonie Shannon, Dailin Siggers, Levi Irby, Will Skaggs, Giovanni Lechado, Ashton Rice, Dylan Cantrell, Zack Hoekstra, Carner Rury
Mt. Juliet Christian: Tyler Barnes, Kam Curtis, Tristian Carter
Head coach: John McNeal (Friendship Christian) with assistants from FCS, Lebanon, Watertown and Mt. Juliet staffs
TEAM REDLebanon: Devin Greene, Copeland Bradford, Fisher Bradshaw, Hayden Rigsby, Tyler Perry
Wilson Central: Robbie Spickard, Blake Hobbs, Josh Nelson, Miguel Padilla
Watertown: Kaden Seay, Landon Jones, Hayden Dicken, Lance Fripp, Ian Fryer, Jackson Thomas
Friendship Christian: John Kane, Noah Tidwell
Mt. Juliet: Stephen Swoner, Josh Jackson, Devonte Ford, Tanner Cocke, Wilson Greenwood, Amarion Workings, Riley Wilson, Jameson Keopf, Conner Coker, Jeffery Pillow
Green Hill: Clayton Nordstrom, David Childress, Kaleb Able, Collin Jarrell, Tyson King, Derrick Harris, Fred Dixon
Mt. Juliet Christian: Derrick Crouch, Larsen Grant, Jamarion Thomas, Luke Whited, Brice Simpson
Head coach: Josh Crouch (Green Hill) with assistants from Green Hill, Wilson Central and Mt. Juliet Christian staffs
