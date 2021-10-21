Cumberland’s Nicklas Rulle earned the Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Week award for his performances in victories over Thomas More and Georgetown College.
Rulle picked up his fifth shutout of the year on Wednesday in a 4-0 victory over Thomas More in which he had four saves. The junior followed that performance up with a double-overtime shutout victory over Georgetown on Sunday. Rulle recorded six saves in the game including an incredible save in the first overtime to keep the Phoenix in the match.
The Saebe, Denmark, native has recorded six shutouts this season and eight total in his career. This is Rulle’s second player of the week honor of this season and his career.
CU women move up to No. 18Cumberland slid up one spot to No. 18 in Week 7’s NAIA top-25 women’s soccer coaches’ poll, announced by the national office on Wednesday.
Since the last poll was released last Wednesday, The Phoenix posted two Mid-South Conference wins over Thomas More and Georgetown College, winning both matches, 6-0. Cumberland is now 11-1-1 on the season and 7-0-1 in conference play.
The Phoenix have established themselves as one of the best offensive teams in the country while maintaining a clean sheet in the last five matches. The Phoenix are sixth in the nation in goals scored, third in the NAIA in assists, and first in shots, shots-per-game, and shots-on-goal. The Phoenix have posted seven shutouts which is the 20th best in the NAIA.
Haley Stevens leads the team in goals this season with 10 while Brenda Cernas and Jennifer Segura each have posted six goals. Marie Bathe has the fifth-most assists in the NAIA with 13.
Four other Mid-South Conference teams are ranked in this poll led by Tennessee Southern at No. 3. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) remains at No. 11 and Campbellsville (Ky.) stays put at No. 13. The University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) moved up one spot to No. 16.
William Carey (Miss.) remained the unanimous No. 1 in the poll with 18 first-place votes and 498 points. Keiser (Fla.) stayed No. 2 with 482 points followed by Tennessee Southern. Spring Arbor (Mich.) earned 453 points for fourth and Central Methodist (Mo.) rounded out the Top 5.
The poll was voted on by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Continental Athletic Conference (Independents), and Unaffiliated Groups.
The Phoenix took on No. 13 Campbellsville on the road yesterday.
Men back in the poll at No. 21Cumberland’s men moved back into the NAIA soccer top-25 poll after receiving votes the past three weeks, landing at No. 21 in the rating released by the national office Wednesday morning.
The team improved to 10-2-1 this past week after posting a 4-0 win over Thomas More and defeating a tough Georgetown team in double overtime, 1-0. Cumberland sits in second in the Mid-South Conference standings with 19 points and 6-1-1 conference record.
Tyler Watson continues to have a strong senior campaign leading the team with 10 goals. Kam Stanley has notched seven goals on the season and Martin Walsh now has four after his golden goal on Sunday. Keeper Nicklas Rulle won Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Week this past week and has upped his shutouts to six on the season. The Phoenix have allowed 13 goals this year in 13 games played.
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) is the highest-ranked Mid-South team at No. 11 with 345 points in the poll, its fourth straight week of upward movement for LWC. Lindsey Wilson picked up their first conference loss to Tennessee Southern yesterday, 3-1.
Campbellsville dropped out of the Top-25 and is the first team in Receiving Votes with 70 points. Cumberland and Campbellsville flipped places in the polls heading into tonight’s match-up.
The Top-5 remains the same as Central Methodist (Mo.) is ranked No. 1 with 16 first-place votes and 497 points. Oklahoma Wesleyan is ranked second with 478 voting points. Mid-America Christian received the last two first-place votes and holds 471 points in third. Keiser (Fla.) and Mobile (Ala.) round out the top five.
The poll was voted on by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Continental Athletic Conference (Independents), and Unaffiliated Groups. The next regular-season poll is scheduled to come out on Wednesday, October 6.
The Phoenix had a tough matchup last night at RV Campbellsville.
