While Lebanon was out of school last week, the girls’ soccer team posted a 3-1 District 7-AAA win at Smyrna.
Shelby Sabel scored two goals, one of which was assisted by Libby Smith. Sabel assisted on the final goal scored by Bailey Westmoreland.
Lexie Crowder collected 10 saves for the Lady Devils.
Two days earlier, the Lady Devils dropped a 1-0 home district match to LaVergne despite six saves, including one on a penalty kick, by Crowder.
