“Sack” Clinard bags Cookeville QB six times in late-night Lebanon win

Lebanon defensive end Jack "Sack" Clinard reaches around to grab Cookeville quarterback Marc Thomsen during the second quarter for one of his six sacks in the Blue Devils' late-night victory.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

A two and a half hour weather delay before kickoff got worse for Cookeville when the game finally began as Lebanon thrived in the late-night 41-14 crushing of the Cavaliers at Clifton Tribble Field last Friday night.

Classic NFL Films show the legendary pro defenses (Fearsome Foursome, Purple People Eaters, Doomsday Defense, Steel Curtain, No-Name Defense, etc.) make life miserable on the offenses of a half century ago.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.