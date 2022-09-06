“Sack” Clinard bags Cookeville QB six times in late-night Lebanon win

A two and a half hour weather delay before kickoff got worse for Cookeville when the game finally began as Lebanon thrived in the late-night 41-14 crushing of the Cavaliers at Clifton Tribble Field last Friday night.
Classic NFL Films show the legendary pro defenses (Fearsome Foursome, Purple People Eaters, Doomsday Defense, Steel Curtain, No-Name Defense, etc.) make life miserable on the offenses of a half century ago.
The Blue Devil defense could put together a highlight reel complete with Sam Spence music and John Facenda voiceover after it spent almost as much time in the Cookeville backfield as Cavalier backs, recording 12 tackles for loss and six more for no gain.
With Cookeville blockers focused on Brison (Stonewall) Jackson, Jack Clinard earned a nickname of his own when “Jack Sack” posted seven tackles behind the line, including six of the quarterback.
Lebanon fans who hung around Danny Watkins Stadium past 11:30 p.m. were also treated to spectacular plays on offense and special teams — specifically the Crowell Brothers. Senior Anthony Crowell scored on a 29-yard run 1:33 in and added scoring runs of 1 and 32 yards in the second and third quarters. His 1-yarder was set up by a punt blocked by his brother Key (the second straight game Key Crowell reached the punter for a rejection).
The next time Cookeville punted, Anthony Crowell picked up the ball on a bounce and took it 57 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown.
Sean Heath. who ran for 109 yards on 10 carries, scored on a 40-yard run in the third quarter and backup Andrew Hodge a 6-yarder in the fourth as the No. 3 Blue Devils improved to 3-0 for the season in winning its Region 3-6A opener. Cookeville never gave up. The Cavaliers scored on a Blake Owen 1-yard run late in the third quarter and Caden Outlaw’s 8-yarder with 3:50 to play in the fourth as they fell to 1-2.
Lebanon will remain at home this week when non-region foe visits Tribble Field/Watkins Stadium on Friday for what the teams undoubtedly hope will be a 7 p.m. kickoff which starts on time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.