MT. JULIET — Several new faces at Mount Juliet Christian were unable to hang with the run-heavy Yellow Jackets of Lookout Valley, dropping the season-opening game 28-6 last Friday night at Ed Suhey Field.
The gears started to churn late in the game for the Saints, but the comeback attempt was too little, too late against the three-headed monster Lookout Valley had in the backfield. The Saints’ lone score came on a connection through the air — from defensive end turned quarterback Andy Griffith to running back Maddox Metzgar. The PAT to follow was blocked, but it was the first sign of life from a young offense that took over after a massive overhaul following the 2021 season.
The offensive schemes between these two teams were night and day. Coach Dan Davis and the Saints used a pass-first scheme out of the spread, whereas head coach and athletic director Josh Payne and the Yellow Jackets relied on the wing-T.
The ground game turned out to be the answer for Lookout Valley as its running backs combined for well over 200 yards and multiple scores. Jaxon Quails led this attack with 122 yards and two scores. Jacob Winchester followed Quails with 63 rushing yards. Blake Ferguson returned under center for Lookout Valley, and his workload was rather light. He only attempted four passes and was unable to complete any of them, but his main role was kicking the PAT and subsequent kickoff after his halfbacks crossed the goal line.
In his first game as a quarterback, Griffith showed flashes of brilliance for the Saints. He finished the night 8-of-21 for 60 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The primary success for Griffith was his decision making. He tucked the ball and ran on plays that blew up or provided him a hole. Very few passes were forced and he showed the composure of a veteran high school QB.
His leading receiver was Metzgar, who pitched in with 38 receiving yards and a score. Jayson Linville and Cole Launsby combined for the remainder of Griffith’s passing yards. The MJCA sputtered for most of the game, but the late-game drive brought promise for the season to come.
The young Saints’ first taste of rivalry football this year comes this coming Friday at Friendship Christian. It will be a test for MJCA, as the Commanders easily handled Trousdale County last Friday night.
Kickoff at FCS’ Pirtle Field is set for 7:30 p.m.
