MT. JULIET — Several new faces at Mount Juliet Christian were unable to hang with the run-heavy Yellow Jackets of Lookout Valley, dropping the season-opening game 28-6 last Friday night at Ed Suhey Field.

The gears started to churn late in the game for the Saints, but the comeback attempt was too little, too late against the three-headed monster Lookout Valley had in the backfield. The Saints’ lone score came on a connection through the air — from defensive end turned quarterback Andy Griffith to running back Maddox Metzgar. The PAT to follow was blocked, but it was the first sign of life from a young offense that took over after a massive overhaul following the 2021 season.

