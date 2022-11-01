CLARKSVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian Clarksville Academy in the second half 7-6, but 43 first-half points from the Cougars put the Saints down 49-13.
The Saints were already eliminated from the playoffs, and the Cougars had the three-seed secured, but one wouldn’t be able to tell this from the competitiveness of the game.
Both teams had a lot to prove. The Saints were overlooked all season, due to them only having four seniors and one junior on the roster. Clarksville Academy quietly put together a solid 7-3 season, smashing the passing yards, receptions and receiving yards record for the school in its final regular season game. DJ Merriweather became the first Cougar ever to throw for over 2,000 yards in a season, only months after finishing runner-up in the DII-A Mr. Baseball voting.
Micah Smith returned a kickoff for 95 yards and a touchdown, and he also amounted a significant amount of yardage off of short passes and jet sweeps in the offensive unit. Andy Griffith looked poised at quarterback, narrowly missing a couple receivers on sure touchdowns, but easily completing short-to-mid range passes. Griffith essentially volunteered for the quarterback spot after Noah Kleinmann suffered a concussion that put him out for the year. While Griffith didn’t amount to the 1,600-plus yards Kleinmann tossed in 2021, he was able to improve greatly.
The Saints matured greatly from Week 1 to Week 11, finding formidable young players like Smith, Griffith, Hezy Amick along with several others. A sizable eighth-grade class will bolster the MJCA roster for next year, as Coach Dan Davis and the Saints look to reestablisthemselves as a competitor in whatever region the Saints find themselves in as the TSSAA will soon announce region assignments for 2023-24.
