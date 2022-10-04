COLUMBIA — Mt. Juliet Christian couldn’t get the job done on the road last Friday, continuing a losing skid at Columbia Academy 51-8.
MJCA’s defense couldn’t handle CA’s uptempo offense.
The Bulldogs dropped 21 points in the first quarter and 30 more in the second.
On a positive note, the Saints came out of the half heated. They outscored the Bulldogs 8-0 in the second half, scoring a touchdown on an Andy Griffith run. Then, the Saints pushed the Bulldogs out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
MJCA continued to improve on both sides of the ball as the offense sputtered to life in the second half.
The Saints managed 72 yards through the air, not a bad total for a team that has resorted to a run-first scheme. Griffith has matured into a formidable quarterback rather quickly since he only entered the QB room on August 1.
The Saints will be in the friendly confines of Ed Suey Field for the next three weeks, hosting the Sale Creek team for homecoming at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Panthers took them to OT last year.
