MURFREESBORO — Mt. Juliet Christian was unable to find its identity on offense last Friday, getting trounced at No. 4 Middle Tennessee Christian 62-0.
After three weeks of running the spread, the Saints looked to a new scheme against a Cougars team that struggled against the run. This worked in the first half to an extent, but they resorted back to the spread in the second. Andy Griffith made increasingly intelligent moves in the pocket, only tossing a single interception on 18 pass attempts.
Griffith also scrambled for 18 yards on the night, with Hezy Amick catching the longest pass of the night for 15 yards. Track sprinter-turned-wideout Micah Smith looked stellar returning kickoffs, averaging over 15 yards per return.
For the Cougars, star halfback Eli Wilson only got one carry on the evening due to the quick scoring of the Cougars. His lone carry was good for 35 yards and a touchdown, dropping his average below 100 rushing yards per game, as he managed around 230 yards and five TDs against Clarksville Academy a week prior. Quarterback Yates Geren completed a single pass on one attempt for 27 yards and a score. However, the Cougar rushing core carried most of the load with 347 yards and six TDs.
The Saints will look ahead to hosting Grace Christian at Suey Field at 7 p.m. this Friday. The Lions suffered their first loss at the hands of undefeated Friendship last week, causing them to fall out of the Associated Press top-five poll released yesterday after being No. 5. Then, the Saints will take a bye week to recuperate going into the final five games of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.