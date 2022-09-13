MURFREESBORO — Mt. Juliet Christian was unable to find its identity on offense last Friday, getting trounced at No. 4 Middle Tennessee Christian 62-0.

After three weeks of running the spread, the Saints looked to a new scheme against a Cougars team that struggled against the run. This worked in the first half to an extent, but they resorted back to the spread in the second. Andy Griffith made increasingly intelligent moves in the pocket, only tossing a single interception on 18 pass attempts.

