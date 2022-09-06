BELL BUCKLE — Mt. Juliet Christian struggled to find its sense of identity on offense Friday, falling to Webb School 59-0.

The first few weeks have been tough for the Saints as many freshmen and sophomores have taken the field for the first time. Andy Griffith was forced into a quarterback spot, which he has adapted to quite well, but it is going to be a process for MJCA. The Saints do have some veterans in a few positions, such as Sully Swords on the line and Jayson Linville at wideout, but it is overwhelmingly a youth movement for the program.

