BELL BUCKLE — Mt. Juliet Christian struggled to find its sense of identity on offense Friday, falling to Webb School 59-0.
The first few weeks have been tough for the Saints as many freshmen and sophomores have taken the field for the first time. Andy Griffith was forced into a quarterback spot, which he has adapted to quite well, but it is going to be a process for MJCA. The Saints do have some veterans in a few positions, such as Sully Swords on the line and Jayson Linville at wideout, but it is overwhelmingly a youth movement for the program.
Swords slashed through the Feet offensive line all night long, but he was only able to record a couple tackles for loss as Webb halfback Justis Haggard carried the ball for over half of Webb’s snaps. Haggard, weeks into his freshman year after playing for the high school team as an eighth-grader last year, notched around 200 yards on the night, solidifying his spot as one of the best backs in the midstate.
Griffith showed continuous growth at QB. When asked about his improvement, he said, “I’ve just got to keep making smarter and smarter decisions with the football.” The Saints’ kickoff unit stole the show, as kicker Michael Jaramillo completed an onside kick that was recovered by Linville immediately.
MJCA will finish its three-game road swing at 7:30 p.m. this Friday in Murfreesboro at Middle Tennessee Christian School, a team likely eager to see the Saints at home after knocking off Donelson Christian and Clarksville Academy in Weeks 1 and 2.
