Saints hold Nashville Christian scoreless in second half, fall 43-12

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian shut out visiting Nashville Christian 12-0 in the second half last Friday night, but 43 first-half points put the Eagles in the driver’s seat of a 43-12 victory at Ed Suey Field.
The Eagles went with quarterback-understudy Bryson Holt, as their starter was out with a hamstring injury. However, the passing game didn’t seem to be the key for NCS. Holt only attempted nine passes, completing four. The ground game also was not huge for the Eagles, totaling around 100 yards on the ground throughout the game as the visitors from Bellevue improved to 7-2 for the season and 4-0 in the Middle Region.
