Saints' Link up for 43-6 win

MT. JULIET -- The Mt. Juliet Christian Saints ran out to a 36-0 halftime lead Friday night at Edward Suey Field and cruised to a 43-6 win over Webb School Feet from Bell Buckle.
The Saints piled up over 300 yards on the ground in a rain-soaked game.
Our offense got off to a great start tonight," said Saints coach Dan Davis.
Not only was it a great start, it was a quick start. Using a no-huddle quick-pace attack, the Saints drove 59 yards in just five plays. Montrell Walker scored the game's first touchdown as he hauled in a fingertip catch in stride from quarterback Christian Link from 36 yards to give the Saints a quick 7-0 lead just over a minute into the game.
After a touchback on the ensuing kickoff, the Feet lost yardage on their first play as the snap went over the head of quarterback Weston Coop for a 19-yard loss. On the next play Coop was sacked in the end zone for a safety increasing the Saints' lead to 9-0.
B.J. Campbell returned the ensuing free kick 46 yards to set up the Saints with great field position at the Webb 14-yard line. However, two plays later, running back Kameron Curtis fumbled. turning the ball over to the Feet.
After forcing Webb to punt, Curtis was able to atone for his fumble as he rumbled in from 15 yards out to increase the lead to 16-0.
The Feet then got some momentum going on offense as Coop connected with receiver Jordan Jenkins for a 49-yard gain. Four plays later the Saints' defense came up with a fourth-down stop, getting the ball back for their offense.
However, the Feet defense would come up with their second turnover of the game, forcing Campbell to fumble. Jenkins would pick up the fumble and run 63 yards to the Saints' 14-yard line. However, for the second time in a row the Saints' defense would stop Webb on fourth down.
Four plays later, Link ran 35 yards to set up a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jack Crouch on the next play, increasing the Saints' lead to 23-0.
After another fourth-down stop, the Saints wasted no time as Curtis scored on the first play of the drive from 20 yards out to increase the lead to 30-0.
The Webb offense got some life at the end of the first half. Coop connected with Shamar Frey for 15 yards, and consecutive completions to Jenkins for 23 and 12 yards got the ball into Saints territory. On fourth down the Feet finally converted as Coop connected with Frey for 16 yards, but on the next play, Walker intercepted Coop.
Three plays later, Curtis ran 63 -yards to Webb 20-yard line. After a timeout, Walker caught his second touchdown pass from Link to give the Saints a 36-0 halftime lead.
After forcing a punt by Webb to open the second half, the Saints drove to the Feet 15-yard line, but turned the ball over on fourth down as Braxton Lambeth was stopped short of the first down.
A 63-yard catch and run from Coop to Jenkins gave Webb the ball at the Saints 27-yard line. Three plays Coop was sacked and fumbled. Jacob Robertson recovered the fumble and ran 32 yards to the Webb 28-yard line.
"Our defense was able to get pressure on their quarterback, and we were able to some turnovers," said Davis.
Two plays later, Link fired his fourth touchdown pass of the game, this one to Jordan Willis, who outjumped a Webb defender, to make the score 43-0.
On the ensuing kickoff Frey ran 93 yards for the lone Webb touchdown making the final 43-6.
The Saints' defense forced two turnovers and held the Feet to minus-61 yards rushing.
"Bill Belichick talks all the time about doing your job," said Davis. "Tonight our guys went out there and did their job."
Link finished the game with just five completions, but four of them were for touchdowns. Curtis had 188 yards on 18 carries and a pair of scores.
With the win the Saints improved to 3-3 overall, and are 3-1 in the East Region of Division II-A. This Friday the Saints will travel to Lebanon to take on first-place Friendship Christian. Kickoff at Pirtle Field will be at 7 p.m.
