Saints Love new basketball coach

Paul Christensen had a pool of some 30 applicants from which to choose his successor as Mt. Juliet Christian’s boys basketball coach.
In the end, he looked to the east end of the county and hired someone who didn’t originally apply at all.
Longtime Watertown assistant Leon Love was Christensen’s pick as the new occupant of the boys basketball office the athletic director had filled the past 23 seasons.
Love, who turned 44 last month, spent the past 12 seasons as Matt Bradshaw’s assistant with the Purple Tigers.
He previously was freshman coach during four years under Troy Bond at Wilson Central.
“I’ve known of Leon for many years because we’ve played Watertown so many times,” Christensen said Wednesday. “I called Matt Bradshaw and asked about his readiness of being a head coach. He raved about Leon and I pursued him with his blessing.
“Leon did not pursue us. We pursued Leon.”
And when Love received the phone call, he was eager to interview.
“I got a call from Coach Christensen…wanting me to interview for the basketball job.
“I was shocked and surprised and elated also. I definitely wanted to interview for it.”
Love was part of Lebanon’s 1995 state tournament team under current Wilson County mayor Randall Hutto.
He played collegiately at Columbia State Community College and Lincoln Memorial University.
During that time he contracted a rare illness which plagued him for more than 20 years until a liver transplant in 2018.
Despite that, he coached under his former Blue Devil teammates Bond and Bradshaw while working day jobs.
“We had 30-plus applications for the position and they were great applicants,” Christensen said. “They all had great credentials, but the question was would they be the right fit for us.
“Leon is a known coach in Wilson County and the work he’s done in the community through his coaching, his church… The kind of person he is is the kind of coach we’re looking for. I thought he would be the absolute best fit for our program.”
June is perhaps the most important month of the offseason in high school basketball with team camps tipping off this week.
Love said he plans to take the Saints to camps at Valor College Prep in Nashville late this week and to Lebanon next week.
“We’ve got a great group of kids,” Love said of the Saints. “They work hard. They are attentive. I think we can do good things in the future.
“We’ve had a couple of practices. They love to listen and learn. They want to get better.”
Meanwhile, Christensen continues his pursuit of a girls’ basketball coach to replace Jon Willis, the school’s principal who’s doubled as the Lady Saints coach the last 11/2 seasons.
“We’re closing in,” Christensen said. “I’m hoping to have that done in the next week or so.”
