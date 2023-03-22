CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Cumberland suffered a Mid-South Conference softball series sweep after losing game three to Thomas More University 10-4 last Saturday.

Thomas More (12-6) remained hot at the plate in game three, collecting 14 hits including a home run. Cumberland played well in the final game but they could not slow down the Saints offense.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.