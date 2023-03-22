CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Cumberland suffered a Mid-South Conference softball series sweep after losing game three to Thomas More University 10-4 last Saturday.
Thomas More (12-6) remained hot at the plate in game three, collecting 14 hits including a home run. Cumberland played well in the final game but they could not slow down the Saints offense.
Ashton Whiles capped off her great series with the bat, hitting 3-for-4 in game three while driving in three runs. Allie Burleson was the only other Phoenix to record multiple hits in the game as she went 2-for-4 with a double.
Kaitlin Higgins started for the Phoenix in the circle and pitched two scoreless innings to start things off. Cumberland struck first in the top of the third inning when Whiles ripped a one-out double, driving in Ashtyn Blair and Burleson.
Unfortunately the Saints would force Higgins out of the game in a five-run third inning. A leadoff triple followed up by an RBI single led to Annalee Moore coming in relief for the Phoenix. Four more runs came across in the inning for Thomas More with the help of a three-run home run by Branson giving the Saints a 5-2 lead.
Thomas More added a pair of runs in the fourth on two singles and a double to take a 7-2 lead.
The Phoenix showed some fight in the fifth when Burleson ripped a double and was later driven in on an RBI single from Whiles. Thomas More answered immediately with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth and added two more runs in the sixth to take a 10-3 lead into the seventh inning.
Cumberland was able to scratch one more run across in the game thanks to a Thomas More error but they ultimately fell 10-4 in the series finale with the Saints.
The Phoenix continued their road swing Monday as they travel to took on Bryan College. Their next stop will be to Georgia today for a double header at Reinhardt. They’ll return to Billy Dee Ross Stadium this weekend to host Tennessee Southern in a Mid-South Conference series.
Walk-off grand slam helps Saints win 2
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Cumberland fell in game one 10-9 by the hands of a walk-off grand slam, then lost game two 13-5 to go 0-2 in the Mid-South Conference doubleheader to Thomas More last Friday.
Cumberland had a good game offensively in game one with 11 hits. But a five-run seventh inning by Thomas More stunned the Phoenix in walk-off fashion.
Ashton Whiles had an impressive day at the plate, hitting 3-for-4 with a team-high four runs batted in. Madison Koczersut also continued to stay hot offensively, hitting 2-for-3 with a solo home run.
The Phoenix struck first in game one in the top of the first inning after back-to-back Saints errors put runners on the corners with one out. Whiles stepped up to the plate next and ripped an RBI single to bring home Anna Lay for a 1-0 lead.
Thomas More quickly tied the game in the bottom half of the inning with a sacrifice fly from Delaney Kemper.
Cumberland stayed hot in the top of the second inning, adding three runs to their total. Kenzie France led things off with a base hit and Ashley Evans walked to put runners on first and second for Ashtyn Blair. Blair ripped a two-run double down the left-field line and was later driven in on an RBI single up the middle from Whiles to retake a 4-1 lead.
Koczersut helped stretch Cumberland’s lead to 5-1 with her third home run of the season in the top of the third. The Saints responded with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning after a double and an error led to another sacrifice fly.
Thomas More eventually tied the game back at 5-5 after scoring one in the fourth and two in the fifth, highlighted by a two-run home run by Josie Wefer.
Whiles continued her offensive tear in the sixth, driving in a pair of runners with a double. Abby Chappell added a third run in the inning on a sac fly to left field. The Phoenix pushed one more run across in the game in the seventh inning when Lay ripped an RBI single through the infield for a 9-5 lead.
Two walks and a single loaded the bases for Thomas More with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Wefer was walked to bring home the first run of the inning and Becca Mowen drove a walk off grand slam over the center field wall to give Thomas More a 10-9 victory in the seventh.
The Saints carried their momentum into game two, scoring seven unanswered runs to start the game. They pushed one run across in the first inning and added six more in the second with the help of back-to-back home runs.
Cumberland’s offense finally woke up in the fourth inning where they scored four runs. France got the scoring started by roping a two-run double that drove in Chappell and Powell. Brylee Bartley stepped up next and delivered for an RBI single and was later brought in on a Thomas More error.
Thomas More stretched their lead to 9-4 in the fourth inning after Branson hit an RBI triple and was brought in on a hard single.
Whiles continued her great day at the plate, picking up an RBI single in the fifth inning to bring the score to 9-5. The Saints did not let off the gas in the fifth as they pushed four more runs in to run rule the Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.