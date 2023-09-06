MT JULIET — After a Cinderella 2-0 start, Mt. Juliet Christian dropped its first game of the year to Providence Christian 35-7 last Friday night at Suey Field.
The Saints were 2-0 to open the year for the first time since 2018, and they looked to keep that rolling against the Lions, who are in their first year in 11-on-11 football.
Opening the game, Providence Christian took a punt into the end zone by way of Aiden Bolden, who went on to have a spectacular night on both defense and special teams. On the drive to follow, the Saints were sacked in the end zone for a safety, resulting in a 9-0 first quarter. The safety was followed by a 62-yard return for a touchdown by Aiden Bolden on the ensuing free kick.
The Saints had their backs against the wall early as PCA went on to score twice more in the second quarter. Lions quarterback Tatum Marks was heaving 40-to-50-yard passes with relative ease, but he was unable to connect on many of them. Great field position and Bolden’s returns and interceptions led to several of PCA’s points.
The Saints finally found the scoreboard in the third quarter, but not before the Lions scored 29 unanswered points. With 12 minutes to play, the Saints had to score four times to have a chance, which would prove rather difficult. Several momentum shifts occurred throughout the quarter, but an interception by Bolden ran back for a touchdown spelled defeat for the Saints.
The run-first offense of the Saints, led by Zach Cartwright, was sniffed out early, forcing them to pass. Padilla had a less-than-stellar night in the pocket as the Providence Christian line pressured him on essentially every pass. Cartwright only rushed for 93 yards on 23 carries, which is an off night by his standards. One of those yards ended in the end zone for the Saints’ only score early in the third quarter after Hezekiah Amick recovered the second-half kickoff on the Lions’ 25-yard line.
“We learned a lot tonight about ourselves and what we have to do to get better,” MJCA coach Dan Davis said. “We didn’t come out and play like we expect nor as hard as I know we can play, and that’s on me.
“Hopefully, this loss will humble our guys enough to be hungry, do the little things the right way and get after it again. We weren’t physical no hungry to make plays tonight, and that’s not our brand of football. A lot of things that we did worked, but a lot of mistakes have to be corrected.”
Andy Griffith added more stats to his defensive campaign, causing three fumbles and blocking four extra points.
The Saints dropped to 2-1, going into their last game before Middle Region play against the 2-1 Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs. Friday’s 7 p.m. game will be in eastern Macon County, and all live coverage can be found on the Saints Sports Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.