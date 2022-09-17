Saints succumb 46-7, but find late TD something to build on

Mt. Juliet Christian receiver Cole Launsby holds the ball over his head as he runs into the end zone for the Saints’ first touchdown since Week 1.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — It was an end-of-game throwaway touchdown which would be buried in 99.2% of football stories.

But it was one the Mt. Juliet Christian Saints will live off of through the upcoming bye week as they showed promise in a 46-7 setback to visiting Franklin Grace Christian at Ed Suey Field on Thursday night.

