Saints succumb 46-7, but find late TD something to build on

MT. JULIET — It was an end-of-game throwaway touchdown which would be buried in 99.2% of football stories.
But it was one the Mt. Juliet Christian Saints will live off of through the upcoming bye week as they showed promise in a 46-7 setback to visiting Franklin Grace Christian at Ed Suey Field on Thursday night.
The Lions roared to a 34-0 first-half lead and were up 46-0 at halftime, triggering the running clock during the second half.
The Saints shot themselves in the foot with seven turnovers. But after starting the second half by recovering an onside kick, they gradually found a way to move the ball. And by the time the final minutes were ticking down, they found the end zone.
Andy Griffith passed 33 yards over the middle to Cole Launsby to place the ball on the Grace 27-yard line. Two plays later, they went back to the same play and hit for a 25-yard touchdown, their first score since the season opener four games ago. Michael Jaramillo kicked Mt. Juliet Christian’s first extra point of the season with 1:24 to play and the Saints celebrated as if they had just taken the lead, not just found a positive way to finish their fifth loss of a winless season.
“It got better,” Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis said following the final whistle on the teams’ Middle Region opener. “That’s the thing with a really young team. That’s the big issue is can you show improvement.
“They’re a quality team. They’re going to make the playoffs. We could actually move the ball a little bit tonight. We saw some real progress. We got complete drives and not make simple mistakes. We showed we could actually play football. That was a good sign.”
Grace was undefeated going into last week’s trip to top-ranked Friendship Christian and led the undefeated Commanders into the second quarter before giving up three touchdowns in a 28-7 loss.
The Lions roared to the early lead as Jackson Hiett threw four touchdown passes, including two to Kyle Davidson and one each to Cooper Mason and, in the second quarter, Owen Brewer. He completed 7 of 8 passes for 101 yards before calling it a night at halftime.
Running back Nathan Greene ran for two short touchdowns in the first half and ended his night with 88 yards on 13 first-half carries.
Grace played its second unit in the second half which began with Davis calling for an onside kick from Jaramillo which was recovered by the Saints’ Hezekiah Amick.
Griffith completed 6 of 18 passes for 88 yards and three interceptions, including one which ended the first second-half possession. But the sophomore who had never played quarterback until a few months ago showed enough moxie to use his cadence to twice draw the Lions offside, including once for a first-half first down.
MJCA also lost the ball on four fumbles, one of which came on a muffed kickoff. But the Saints were not called for a penalty all night. Griffin and Sullivan Swords each blocked an extra point.
“We’re coaching every down, we’re coaching every play,” Davis said. “Beginning of the game, end of the game, we’re going to do everything we got to do to make them better. And they got better tonight and I’m proud of them.”
The Saints will return from their bye week Sept. 30 when they travel to Columbia Academy for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Grace Christian 46, Mt. Juliet Christian 7
Grace Christian | 34 | 12 | 0 | 0—46
Mt. Juliet Christian | 0 | 0 | 0 | 7—7
First quarter
Grace Christian—Kyle Davidson 41 pass from Jackson Hiett (Mitchell Lemon kick), 9:17.
Grace Christian—Nathan Greene 2 run (Lemon kick), 5:59.
Grace Christian—Cooper Mason 4 pass from Hiett (Lemon kick), 5:33.
Grace Christian—Davidson 5 pass from Hiett (Lemon kick), :52.9.
Grace Christian—Cade Fuller 15 interception return (kick blocked), :40.
Second quarter
Grace Christian—Owen Brewer 10 pass from Hiett (kick failed), 6:11.
Grace Christian—Greene 4 run (kick blocked), :33.8.
Fourth quarter
Mt. Juliet Christian—Cole Launsby 25 pass from Andy Griffith (Michael Jaramillo kick), 1:24.
Team statistics
| Grace | MJCA
First downs | 7 | 9
—Rushing | 4 | 5
—Passing | 3 | 3
—Penalty | 0 | 1
Rushes-yards | 18-80 | 34-46
Passing yards | 116 | 88
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 10-12-0 | 6-18-3
Punts-avg. | 1-22.0 | 2-30.0
Lost fumbles | 0 | 4
Penalties-yards | 7-52 | 0-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Grace Christian: Nathan Greene 13-88, Jackson Hiett 1-7, Jarrison Fann 4-(15). Mt. Juliet Christian: Hezekiah Amick 1-0, Micah Smith 1-(-10), Andy Griffith 16-28, Maddox Metzgar 14-31, Michael Jaramillo 1-(-12), Luca Christensen 1-9.
PASSING—Grace Christian: Jackson Hiett 7-8-0—101, Knox Lambert 3-4-0—15. Mt. Juliet Christian: Andy Griffith 6-18-3—88.
RECEIVING—Grace Christian: Kyle Davidson 2-46, Cooper Mason 1-4, Tucker Wolf 2-15, C.J. Tinnon 1-26, Owen Brewer 1-10, Josiah Fish 2-8, Jacob Gilles 1-7. Mt. Juliet Christian: Cole Launsby 4-79, Maddox Metzgar 1-7, Hezekiah Amick 1-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.