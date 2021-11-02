MT. JULIET — Clarksville Academy scored twice in the second quarter and Mt. Juliet Christian had to play catch-up the rest of the way last Friday as the Saints ended their season with a 37-18 Senior Night setback at Edward Suey Field.
The Saints took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on JaMarion Thomas’ 80-yard run for a 6-0 lead.
But Clarksville Academy, which got its first Middle Region win of the season despite six overall victories, scored twice in the second quarter on a 2-yard run by Corbin Yarbrough and a 2-yard pass from Derrick Merriweather to Keith Richburg.
Thomas intercepted a pass in the final minute of the first half as the Saints trailed 13-6 at the break.
A pair of 19-yard rushing touchdowns in the third quarter by CA’s Tyson Hagewood and Yarbrough offset Thomas’ 25-yard scoring strike to Tyler Barnes as the Cougars carried a 27-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
Merriweather scored on a 2-yard run and Beckham Sonnabend booted a 20-yard field goal.
Thomas caught a 48-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Smith with 1:57 to play in the Saints’ 2-8 season.
Thomas, in his final game as a Saint, ran seven times for 136 yards, completed his only pass for the 25-yard score and caught two passes for 57 yards.
Smith hit 3 of 8 passes for 63 yards.
