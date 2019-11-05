MT. JULIET -- Playing with two backup quarterbacks, Mt. Juliet Christian succumbed to Donelson Christian 57-13 in the regular-season finale last Friday night at Ed Suey Field.
Starting QB Christian Link suffered a sprained knee ligament the week before at Middle Tennessee Christian. Kamron Curtis and JaMarion Thomas shared snap-taking duties for the Saints, who finished the regular season 3-6, and 3-4 in the East Region.
Mt. Juliet Christian finished fifth in the region and will travel to 5-5 Columbia Academy for the first round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. this coming Friday. The winner will visit Pirtle Field on Nov. 15 to face Friendship Christian, which will enjoy a first-round bye this week.
DCA, which finished at 7-3 a season after going 0-for-2018 and will play hot to Tipton-Rosemark, scored 22 points during a four-minute span early in the second quarter and built a 36-0 lead late in the first half before Thomas tallied for Mt. Juliet Christian on a 10-run run 34 seconds before halftime as the Saints trailed 36-6.
MJCA's other touchdown came with about four minutes left in the game when the Saints' Eli Burgess blocked a DCA field-goal attempt and Montrell Walker returned it 75 yards to the end zone.
