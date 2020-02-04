Sam Houston’s girls won the Blue League championship Sunday afternoon with an 18-12 win over Coles Ferry while Coles Ferry’s boys got some payback by edging Sam Houston 21-20 for that title at Lebanon High’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
SUNDAY
GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
Sam Houston 18, Coles Ferry 12
Brooklyn Evert led Sam Houston with 10 points while Aniya Gray finished with four and Hadley Hays and Audrey Jones each tossed in two.
Caroline Coffee collected 10 points and Reagan Schmitz two for Coles Ferry.
SATURDAY
SEMIFINALS
Sam Houston 26, Byars Dowdy 16Brooklyn Evert led Sam Houston with 11 points while Harper Haskins and Aniya Gray each scored six and Audrey Jones two.
La’Niyah Owens led Byars Dowdy with eight points while Jazia Bishop scored six and Amelia Friedhof had two.
Brylee Bowers finished with four fifth-period points for Sam Houston.
Coles Ferry 21, Castle Heights 13Caroline Coffee collected 10 points for Coles Ferry while Marlie Beaty scored seven and Ahmyre Allen and Anna Grace Davis each dropped in two.
Naleiya Withrow Walker scored seven points, Labbrieon Kirkendoll four and Maggie Shanks two for Castle Heights.
FIRST-ROUND GAMES
Byars Dowdy 23, Carroll-Oakland 18La’Niyah Owens led Byars Dowdy with nine points while Jazia Bishop added eight and Aryanna McCarver collected six.
Emma Knight, Adrianna Powers, Emily Taylor and Kailynn Templeton each tossed in four points and Sage Powers two for Carroll-Oakland.
Byars Dowdy also won the fifth-quarter game 8-0 as Kieara Rutland finished with four points and De’Aria Kennedy and Eva Pearl Salazar each scored two.
Castle Heights 16, Tuckers Crossroads 0Naleiya Withrow Walker scored six points for Castle Heights while Maggie Shanks and Abby Stem each finished with four and Emiylie Johnson two.
SUNDAY
BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
Coles Ferry 21, Sam Houston 20Elliott Greer led Coles Ferry with nine points while JaQuarion Keeley scored six and Markhail Anglin, Latoris Bond and Samuel Robertson two each.
Amaure Manier scored 16 for Sam Houston while Jack Beasley and Zaiden Humes Reese each had two.
SATURDAY
SEMIFINALS
Coles Ferry 27, Castle Heights 11JaQuarion Keeley collected eight points for Coles Ferry while Elliott Greer and Carter McPeak each produced five, Latoris Bond four, Markhail Anglin three and Samuel Robertson two.
Omari Carter collected seven points and Kaleb Stem and Niken Walker two each for Castle Heights.
Coles Ferry also won the fifth-quarter game 7-3 behind two points apiece from Marxavier Anglin, Elijah Lockhart and Payton Webb and Jazton Wilson’s free throw. Brayden Jones had two points and Caleb Jones a free throw for Castle Heights.
Sam Houston 21, Carroll-Oakland 20Amaure Manier fired in 15 points for Sam Houston while Gyan Ezeta finished with four and Zaiden Humes-Reese two.
Jarius Keeley fired in 14 points for Carroll-Oakland while Brody Johnson finished with four and Jack Anderson two.
Tyler Brownlee and Cooper Smallwood scored two points apiece in the fifth quarter for Carroll-Oakland.
FIRST-ROUND GAMES
Castle Heights 36, Byars Dowdy 27Omari Carter and Jason Singleton scored 12 points apiece for Castle Heights while Nike Walker notched nine and Kaleb Stem three. Jayden Bailey bucketed 21 points for Byars Dowdy while David Vasquez finished with four and Jaden Stafford two.
Carroll-Oakland 30, Tuckers Crossroads 9Jarius Keeley collected 12 points for Carroll-Oakland while Jack Anderson and Tyler Brownlee each finished with four and Jase Atwood, Hunter Grissim, Brody Johnson, Josh Miller and Mark Scott two apiece.
Liam McKinney finished with five points and Ridge Means and Trey Patino two apiece for Tuckers Crossroads.
Carroll-Oakland took the fifth-quarter game 8-1 as Micah Stricklin scored four points and Collin Plumlee and Mark Scott two each. Cody Hicks countered with a free throw for Tuckers.
