Sam Houston’s girls and Coles Ferry’s boys won the 11th annual Blue League tournament championships last Sunday at Lebanon High’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Lady Tigers topped Coles Ferry 27-11 before the Cougars outscored Carroll-Oakland 27-20.
SUNDAYGirls’ championship
Sam Houston 27, Coles Ferry 11
Chanel Spencer scored 12 points for Sam Houston while Venus Campos finished with five, Kelayshia Butler four and Halle Bond, Haidyn Burnley and Tenley Davis two each.
Jewell Frederick finished with six points and Kyleeyah Jennings and Para Patel three apiece for Coles Ferry.
Boys’ championship
Coles Ferry 27, Carroll-Oakland 20
Marxavier Anglin and Eli Spurlock each scored 10 points for Coles Ferry while Easten Thompson scored six and Tate McPeak a free throw.
Maverick Jones led all scorers with 11 for Carroll-Oakland while Cain Rumble scored six and Micah Logue three.
SATURDAY
Girls
Jones Brummett 14, Castle Heights 6
Ja’Niya Reed and Ellison Smith each scored six points for Jones Brummett while Sloane Greer tossed in the other two in this first-round game.
Sadie Jane Donegan, Bailey Katz and Julianna Lott each tossed in two for Castle Heights.
Kaydence Manning scored six points in the fifth period for Castle Heights.
Carroll-Oakland 20, Byars Dowdy 7
Lizzy Johnson tossed in 12 points for Carroll-Oakland while Brinley Holcomb scored six and Savannah Plumlee two.
Caela Marie Wicks finished with five points and Harper Kamer two for Byars Dowdy.
Carleigh Paris and Adalyn Pfountz each put in two fifth-period points for Carroll-Oakland.
Sam Houston 26, Jones Brummett 8
Sam Houston advanced to the finals behind Chanel Spencer’s 10 points, Tenley Davis’ six, Halle Bond’s five, Venus Campos’ and Jada James’ two each and Haidyn Burnley’s free throw.
Ja’Niya Reed finished with five points and Ellison Smith three in the final game of Jones Brummett’s inaugural season.
Madison Reynolds finished with four fifth-period points while James and Hillary Rowland each had two for Sam Houston.
Coles Ferry 22, Carroll-Oakland 2
Jewell Frederick’s 12 points helped propel Coles Ferry to the championship game. Caroline Cushing scored seven and Kyleeyah Jennings three.
Lizzy Johnson tossed in two for Carroll-Oakland.
Boys
Sam Houston 28, Byars Dowdy 21
Aiden Horne scored 16 points for Sam Houston in this first-round game. Felipe Lopez and Jeremy Manier each finished with four while Lathan Carter and Dax Henson had two apiece.
Jaronta Rayner racked up nine points for Byars Dowdy while Bryson Brown and William Hall had six apiece.
Brayden Elkins scored two fifth-period points for Byars Dowdy.
Jones Brummett 17, Castle Heights 1
Tyler Auth tossed in 10 points for Jones Brummett in the other first-round game. Eli Deffendall finished with five and Caleb Reed two.
J’Kylan Apple dropped in a free throw for Castle Heights.
Coles Ferry 34, Sam Houston 0
Coles Ferry rolled to the championship game behind 10 points from Tate McPeak, nine each from Marxavier Anglin and Chad Thomas Lanning, four from Eli Spurlock and two from Elijah Lockhart.
Lathan Carter and Braxton Jones each tossed in two fifth-period points for Sam Houston while Jameson Vo countered with a pair for Coles Ferry.
Carroll-Oakland 19, Jones Brummett 18
The Eagles edged the Hawks in the other semifinal behind eight points from Mark Scott, four from Micah Logue, three from Maverick Jones and two each from Tyler Brownlee and Micah Strickland.
Tyler Auth led Jones Brummett with eight points while Eli Deffendall and Mason Ratliff each finished with four and Miles Craighead two.
