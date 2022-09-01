Scales resigns as CU track coach; Nyamadi promoted on interim basis

Mardy Scales

 REILY ROGERS • Cumberland University

Cumberland head men’s and women’s track and field coach Mardy Scales is resigning effective September 9, Athletic Director Ron Pavan announced.

Assistant coach Atsu Nyamadi will be promoted to interim head coach starting on September 12.

