MT. JULIET GOLDEN BEARS
Aug. 20 | Gallatin
Aug. 27 | Maplewood
Sept. 3 | at Hunters Lane
Sept. 10 | at Warren Co.
Sept. 17 | at White County
Sept. 24 | Wilson Central
Sept. 30 | Station Camp
Oct. 8 | at Lebanon
Oct. 22 | Hillsboro
Oct. 29 | Green Hill
Region 5-5A game
All kickoffs at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.