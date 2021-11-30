Max Scherzer agreed to a three-year deal with the New York Mets on Monday, according to a person familiar with the deal. The deal will pay Scherzer $130 million over three seasons, meaning it will pay him more than $43 million annually — the highest average annual value in major league history.
The move is a somewhat surprising one for the three-time Cy Young Award winner, who spent 6 1/2 seasons battling with the Mets as a member of the National League East rival Washington Nationals and who narrowed his list of potential destinations to West Coast teams at the deadline in July, when he considered whether to exercise his no-trade rights.
At that time, Scherzer was dealing with a variety of small injuries that led him to want to pitch in warm weather in the hopes of minimizing the risk of turning sore spots into real concerns. But Scherzer was open to a wider variety of destinations in free agency, with his main requirement having a legitimate chance to win in 2022, according to multiple people familiar with his thinking.
The Mets were consumed by chaos for much of Scherzer’s time in the NL East. They hired a general manager, Billy Eppler, in mid-November. They don’t have a manager. Their owner, Steve Cohen, tweets as often as his players, some of whom reacted on the field to boos from their own fans this past season. Scherzer, a winning-obsessed perfectionist, never seemed like the type to find a comfortable home with a drama-dominated organization in the New York spotlight.
But Scherzer also loves a challenge and has long been a proponent of maximizing his own value, not merely for his own financial reasons but also because of a desire to set the salary bar higher and higher for the players who come after him. Scherzer is one of the more vocal members of the players’ union subcommittee. He will be intimately involved in negotiations with MLB starting Monday, when the sides meet to work on a new collective bargaining agreement.
The expectation among multiple owners, executives, players and agents is that no agreement will be reached by Wednesday night, meaning a lockout is likely to begin Thursday, halting all offseason transactions. As a result, a flurry of deals reportedly were agreed to Sunday, including right-hander Kevin Gausman on a five-year, $110 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays and right-hander Jon Gray on a four-year, $56 million deal with the Texas Rangers. The Rangers also added one of Scherzer’s colleagues on the executive subcommittee, shortstop Marcus Semien, on a seven-year deal worth $175 million, according to a person familiar with the terms.
But Scherzer, nearing the end of what many teammates and executives believe is a Hall of Fame career, was the prize of this year’s free agent pitching market. He has won one World Series title and three Cy Young Awards. He has been selected to eight All-Star Games and started four of them. Scherzer has also thrown two no-hitters — one of them at Citi Field with the Nationals.
The 37-year-old has been one of the most durable starters in baseball for much of the past decade, but he was so fatigued by the end of the NL Championship Series that he was unable to start Game 6 for the Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves — a game that became the decisive one as Atlanta moved on to the World Series.
But Scherzer said at the time he was not suffering from any underlying injury and that a normal offseason would help restore his strength in anticipation of a normal 2022. Normal, for Scherzer, means 30-plus starts and an ERA below 3.50. He was dominant after being dealt from the Nationals to the Dodgers at the trade deadline, so much so that Los Angeles did not lose a game he started in the regular season. He went 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA and an 0.820 walks plus hits per inning pitched in that span.
Scherzer’s previous contract with the Nationals in 2015 was a seven-year, $210 million deal that included large sums of deferred money. His deal with the Mets will carry him into his 40s and will pair him atop the New York rotation with fellow annual Cy Young candidate Jacob deGrom, who is under contract in Queens through at least 2023.
The Mets host the Nationals on Opening Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.