Wilson County Schools students received an extra, and early, week of fall break. But like the normal absence from classes in October, football and other fall sports go on — at least for now.
Unlike a normal fall break, teams can’t practice or play during normal school hours, which has made football operations go on pretty much as normal.
“It’s not affecting us too bad,” said Wilson Central coach Brad Dedman, echoing what other coaches said about film and weight training sessions which at most schools occur during a class period but now must happen during or around practice time. “It does affect some of the preparations in terms of film time. “They’re having to stay 30 minutes extra to watch film.”
Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry is concerned about some of his players making it to practice when they haven’t been in school during the day.
“The problem is getting them to practice, making sure they haven’t stayed up all night and slept all day and have eaten properly and making sure they’re not coming to practice hungry and not eaten anything — the problems I deal with everyday anyway,” Gentry said. “We were all at practice (Monday) with no problem.”
Green Hill’s Josh Crouch hasn’t had to change anything to the Hawks 4-6 p.m. practice routine. The 8 a.m.-4 p.m. school day is another matter.
“I told the coaches to spend extra time with family this week,” Crouch said.
At least Wilson County Schools teams are still playing even as games are being canceled right and left across the state.
“I’m happy to be practicing and playing above anything else,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said.
Private schools Friendship Christian and Mt. Juliet Christian have not canceled classes, leaving the routine as normal as possible as the pandemic rages on.
On the field, it’s the region openers for the public school teams, some against new opponents and others renewing old rivalries.
Green Hill at Wilson Central
It’s the birth of a new rivalry as the Hawks come down from the Hill take on the Wildcats at the Rock (so named for the huge boulder located beneath the field which causes one of largest crowns anywhere). It will be Green Hill’s first league game in the new Region 5-5A.
“It’s the beginning of it,” said Dedman, who will see six or seven of his former players and two of his ex-assistant coaches on the opposite sideline. “Some of their kids know some of our kids. It’s still a group of kids who know each other pretty well. Some of them still hang around with each other.
“Hopefully, it’ll be a good football game Friday night.”
“There are a couple of kids really excited about getting over there and playing against them,” said Crouch, who spent six seasons at Central as special teams coach and defensive coordinator. Assistant Eddie Sellars is also a former WCHS assistant.
Wilson Central is off to a 2-0 start despite fielding a roster of barely over 40 players, a low number for a 5A school. Dedman said 38 Wildcats were in helmets for last week’s win over Lebanon.
“Very physical football team,” Crouch said of the Wildcats. “They’re well coached. They get everything they can out of their kids. It’ll be a big test for us… We have to play mistake-free in order to stay in the game.
“They’re very efficient at getting 3-4 yards at a time and moving the chains on first down. When we have the ball, we’re going to have to make sure we take advantage of our opportunities.”
Green Hill took advantage of its chances last Friday in a 35-16 win at Kenwood over a Knights team which hung 65 in Week 1 over Hillwood. On the flip side, running back Brax Lamberth ran for 262 yards and three touchdowns.
“I was very happy with how our defense responded,” Crouch said. “We were 4-of 5 holding them on fourth down.”
“They have good athletes to throw to, a good running back,” Dedman said of the Hawks’ offense. “They do a good job of distributing the ball to everybody.”
As for Green Hill’s 3-3-stack defense: “They like running to the gaps. They’re very sound in their schemes. They do a good job of tackling and funneling people together.”
Both teams have injury issues. Wilson Central receiver/defensive back Tamaius Smith and kicker/punter Esteban Hurtado have ankle injuries, leaving both questionable, Hurtado was hurt as he was contacted on a punt, drawing a running-into-the-kicker penalty against Lebanon. Alex Atwell could fill in for Hurtado.
“I think we’ll have both back, but I’m not sure,” Dedman said.
Green Hill, which is without left tackle Dylan Cantrell for several weeks with a knee injury, is expected to get Ashton Rice back after the senior linebacker banged up his knee in the opener against Siegel.
Lebanon at Cookeville
This was an old District 7-AAA and Region 4-4A rivalry for some 20 years until the late 1990s. They’ve met off and on, including in the playoffs, since. But this is not just a pairing in the new Region 3-6A, it’s a meeting of coaches who were once on the same staff. Gentry and Blue Devil assistant Lebanon assistant Justin Angel were on Jimmy Maynord’s Cookeville staff before coming to LHS four years ago.
“We do know each other well,” Gentry said. “Most of the guys on our staff have a relationship with guys on their staff.
“It will be nerve-wracking, but it will be fun. They will be a well-coached team, that’s for sure.”
Both teams are 1-1 with Cookeville following a 28-6 Week 1 loss to Upperman with a 42-0 blanking of Livingston Academy last week.
“They played much better and corrected their mistakes from Week 1,” Gentry said of the Cavaliers. “They have a lot of returning starters on defense and have a good defensive football team. They’re relatively young on offense.”
Cookeville runs a hybrid 3-4 defense.
“They’re a 50 team,but do a lot of things and do a lot of stunting and blitzing, more than most,” Gentry said. “They’re not sitting back and reacting but attacking more.”
Cookeville runs a multiple offense with “some bootleg principles and Air Raid principles in the passing game,” Gentry said.
Lebanon is coming off a 17-13 loss at Wilson Central. More than the loss and the cramping issues plaguing both teams on that humid night are two long-term injuries to the Blue Devils. Senior wide receiver/tight end Mason Tisdale broke his collarbone and is out for the season, Gentry said. Senior linebacker Copeland Bradford left the game in the first half with a knee injury and is out indefinitely.
Westmoreland at Watertown
Both teams should be hungry for a W to go with the first letter of their names following 0-2 starts. A win this week would salve a lot of wounds since the winner would be 1-0 in Region 4-2A.
“If we want to even have a shot at winning the region, we’ve got to win this week,” said Watertown coach Gavin Webster, whose Purple Tigers have won three straight region championships.
Westmoreland, whose coach Chad Perry is a cousin to Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry, runs a 50 defense and a wing-T offense, just as Eagle teams have for generations now, including when Trey’s father, former MJ coach Roger, coached them in the 1980s.
“They may run some shotgun stuff, but mostly they’re going to be under center in the wing-T,” Webster said of the Eagles, who’ve lost to Portland and Macon County, their State Highway 52 rivals to the west and east, respectively. “They don’t throw it a whole lot. They will (a little), but they don’t sit back and throw it a whole lot.”
Watertown lost to defending 1A state champion Fayetteville in Week 1 and to one of the Tigers’ challengers in that classification, Gordonsville, 16-9 last week.
“We fumbled a snap on a punt and gave it to them on the 1,” Webster said of last week. “ We shot ourselves in the foot. We had them inside the 30, getting penalties. Playing behind the chains is difficult. We would have something positive going and would get a penalty. We had another turnover on an interception, but it was third and long. They intercepted it on their 10-yard line. That was probably better than a punt… It didn’t hurt us and they had to punt.
“Defensively, we played well. I don’t think they had any positive rushing yards. We played well enough defensively to win. We have to maintain drives on offense. We’ve got things to fix and we’re working on the fixing.”
Friendship Christian at Donelson Christian
The year after Friendship beat DCA in the 2017 BlueCross Bowl for the Commanders’ most recent state championship, the Wildcats endured a winless ’18 campaign. Those freshmen are now seniors and have led DCA back to its accustomed place of prominence in Division II-A.
“They’re real good; they’re solid,” Commander coach John McNeal said of the 2-0 Wildcats. “They got a lot of seniors with experience. They’re big.
“They’ve got several running backs with speed. They can rotate their running backs in and out and not lose much. Quarterback (Bradford Gaines) does a good job running the offense.”
DCA’s offense is a multiple attack with emphasis on the run. The Wildcats use a 50 defense.
“They want to do everything through the run game,” McNeal said. “But they got us on a couple of touchdown passes last year.
“Got a good strong linebacker (Brady Russell). He’s as good as I’ve seen.”
Friendship enters what is not a region game at 1-1 for the season.
Mt. Juliet at Hunters Lane
This is a meeting created by the new Region 5-5A. The Golden Bears and Warriors haven’t met during the time Trey Perry’s been at Mt. Juliet, since 2006.
“(They’re) coming off a (25-12) win last week on the road against Sycamore,” Perry said. “With having multiple films on them, the position seems to be they’re improving each week.
“Like another team I could name (namely his own Golden Bears), they have the potential to have two quarterbacks on the field at the same time… Speed is there on the perimeter. They get the ball off quick with screens, jet sweep…utilizing their team speed. Getting the ball on the perimeter as quick as they can.
“Left side of the offensive line is probably bigger than the right side. But they’re big up front…That aids in pass protection.”
As for the defense: “They really want to stay true to an even front,” Perry said. “Very aggressive man coverage, single high safety.”
Injuries and illness have left the Golden Bears thinner than Perry would like during the early going of the season. The situation hasn’t gotten worse, but he said it led to a missed opportunity during last week’s 44-8 homecoming win over Maplewood last week.
“The frustrating thing is Friday night was a good night to see our rotating guys and we didn’t get to do that,” he said. “And now you risk your starters getting too many reps and risking injuries.
“The silver lining is we dressed eight freshmen last Friday night. They jumped in and did a great job.”
Bell Buckle Webb at Mt. Juliet Christian
Webb is 1-1 and coming off a 63-36 loss to Clarksville Academy last week in a game where the Feet did their scoring late.
The Feet run a wing-T offense and a 4-3 defense, MJCA coach Dan Davis said.
“They got a little bit of speed,” Davis said. “They’ve got some big linemen. They’re primarily a running team. They’ll throw it a little.”
Mt. Juliet Christian is 1-1 coming off a 44-0 loss to Friendship. It didn’t take Davis long to pinpoint what must be different this week for a different result.
“Cut out a lot of the mistakes we made last week,” he said. “We threw three interceptions (inside the 40) and gave them five short fields.
“Play good solid fundamental football and not make mistakes.”
Other than the outcome on the field, Davis said the Saints’ return to Edward Suey Field after the March 2020 tornado forced them to play elsewhere for a season was a success.
“Over a thousand people on campus,” Davis said. “The stands were full.
“It looked like a Friday night football game. It was good to be back home and have a sense of normalcy.”
