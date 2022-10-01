Scott Hunt’s return to high school coaching as head baseball coach at Greenbrier makes full circle a Wilson County connection.
Hunt, son of Cumberland University legend Woody Hunt and older brother of current Phoenix coach Ryan Hunt, replaces Justin Alberson as coach at the Robertson County School.
Alberson left the Bobcats last month to take the baseball helm at Green Hill, replacing Kyle Muhlsteff, the Hawks’ founding coach who left after the school’s first two years this summer for a teaching (non-coaching) position in Rutherford County.
Ironically, Scott Hunt just left Rutherford County’s Stewarts Creek Middle School, where he had coached the Red Hawks for seven years, including the 2021 TMSAA state runner-up, in favor of a teaching position in Sumner County.
Hunt, a Lebanon High and Cumberland graduate, has 10 years experience as a high school head coach at Trousdale County, Lebanon and Gallatin. He was also an assistant coach on Friendship Christian’s 2013 state championship team.
Alberson coached Greenbrier to the 2021 Class 2A state final four. The Bobcats eliminated Watertown from its first state tournament with a walk-off 6-5 win after the Purple Tigers wiped out a 4-0 deficit in the top of the sixth inning and took the lead in the seventh.
