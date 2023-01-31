Screaming Eagles, Racers top CU ladies in ’23 opener

HARDIN, Ky. — Cumberland’s women opened the 2023 calendar year with a pair of tennis losses to NCAA Division I opponents Southern Indiana and Murray State last Friday.
The Phoenix started the tri-match against Southern Indiana giving the Screaming Eagles a battle. SIU took the doubles point with wins at No. 1 and No. 3, but Elina Sungatullina and Jessica Hernandez were able to top Abby Brown and Khandice Thomas 6-3 at No. 2.
In singles action, Cumberland picked up two wins from Sungatillina at No. 3 and Valentina Mendez at No. 5. Sungatullina bested Madison Windham in three sets taking set one 6-4, dropping set two 4-6, and winning in tiebreakers 10-8. Mendez was able to take down Abby Myers in two sets 6-3, 6-1.
Jessica Hernandez and Maria Arbelaez were able to take singles No. 1 and No. 2 into tiebreakers, but lost in the third set as Southern Indiana defeated Cumberland 5-2.
Cumberland closed the day against the host Murray State falling 6-1. The Racers swept all three doubles matches to earn the doubles point.
Murray State won No. 1-through-No. 5 singles handily, each in two sets, but at No. 6 freshman Carlee Teague was able to get a two-set win over Maggie Smith for Cumberland’s lone point in the match.
Cumberland won’t play again until Feb. 8 on the road at Sewanee.
