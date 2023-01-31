Screaming Eagles, Racers top CU ladies in ’23 opener

Elina Sungatullina is shown.

 BOB TAMBOLI • Cumberland University

HARDIN, Ky. — Cumberland’s women opened the 2023 calendar year with a pair of tennis losses to NCAA Division I opponents Southern Indiana and Murray State last Friday.

The Phoenix started the tri-match against Southern Indiana giving the Screaming Eagles a battle. SIU took the doubles point with wins at No. 1 and No. 3, but Elina Sungatullina and Jessica Hernandez were able to top Abby Brown and Khandice Thomas 6-3 at No. 2.

