MT. JULIET — Cumberland’s men finished the Phoenix Invitational in third place Tuesday while Tom Scullion and Justin Reed finish in the top 5 to earn spots on the all-tournament team.
The Phoenix finished the tournament by shooting a 294 for a combined three round total of 828 strokes. The Phoenix went under-par as a team, but could not catch Lindsey Wilson or the Cumberlands who finished one and two. The Blue Raiders won the tournament with a total of 814, 50-strokes under-par. The Patriots took second at 823 shots and 43-under.
Scullion finished tied for third place with a 201 total. Scullion shot a 66, six-under-par with eight birdies on the day.
Reed took fifth place solely after shooting a five-under-par 67 in the final round. Reed finished with 203 strokes and notched six birdies and an eagle in the last round.
Tiger Houston also finished in the Top 10 tying for ninth place. Houston carded a 68 in their final round. He posted a 54-hole total of 206. Houston picked up six birdies and two bogeys in this round.
Will Samulsson and Josh Taylor started the day tied and ended the day tied sharing 17th place. They both shot a one-under 71. Samuelsson picked up three birdies and two bogeys while Taylor picked up three birdies, two bogeys, a double, and on eagle on 17.
Colin Smith tied for 22nd moving up seven spots in the final round. He went three-under with a 69 today. The freshman fired seven birdies and four bogeys. Patrick Chesnut finished with a 72 in the final round. He posted three-consecutive rounds of even-par golf.
Christian Lindgreen tied for 42nd after shooting a 75 in the final round. He tallied 221 strokes over the tournament. Garrett Maria tied for 53rd after shooting an 80 in the final round. Andrew Lena took 55th with a 75 today and Bo Morgan carded a 78 in the final round.
The Phoenix will be back on the course Sept. 25-26 at the Blue Raider Fall Classic hosted by Lindsey Wilson at The Pines in Columbia, Ky.
Women finish 5thMT. JULIET — Cumberland’s Matilda Lindh earned all-tournament honors at her first collegiate event Tuesday as Cumberland’s women took fifth place in the Phoenix Invitational at Pine Creek Golf Course.
Cumberland finished in fifth place after a 295 for the second consecutive round. The Phoenix finished with a total of 892 for the tournament. Marian University won the tournament with 862 strokes, two-under-par. The Knights were the only team to finish under par at the event.
Milligan finished in second place with 868 strokes followed by the Cumberlands in third with 887 and Tennessee Southern in fourth place with 888.
Leading the charge for Cumberland was Matilda Lindh, carding a score of 73 in the final round. Her consistent play across all three rounds culminated in a total score of 214, earning her a tie for fourth place individually.
Nathalie Nutu posted a two-over par 74 in the final round. She totaled 220 across 54 holes, landing her in 12th place. Ida Furuheim finished with a 73 in the final round, and her total score of 222 earned her a tie for 13th place.
Franziska Mramor and Caitlin Bilham finished the tournament with identical scores of 235, tying for 31st place.
Ksenia Yakovleva and Lucy Labdon both finished with total scores of 241, sharing 39th place. Emily Loveless posted a final round score of 86, finishing the tournament with a total score of 262.
Cumberland will be back on the course again at the end of September when the Phoenix travel to the Blue Raider Fall Classic in Columbia, Ky.
