MT. JULIET — Cumberland’s men finished the Phoenix Invitational in third place Tuesday while Tom Scullion and Justin Reed finish in the top 5 to earn spots on the all-tournament team.

The Phoenix finished the tournament by shooting a 294 for a combined three round total of 828 strokes. The Phoenix went under-par as a team, but could not catch Lindsey Wilson or the Cumberlands who finished one and two. The Blue Raiders won the tournament with a total of 814, 50-strokes under-par. The Patriots took second at 823 shots and 43-under.

