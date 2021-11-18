Scullion signs with CU golf

Cumberland men’s golf coach Rich Williams announced the signing of Tom Scullion to scholarship papers for the 2022-23 academic year.
The United Kingdom native plans to pursue a degree in sports management during his time at Cumberland. Scullion hopes to keep developing his game with the Phoenix to raise his chances of pursuing his dream of making the Korn Ferry Tour and eventually even the PGA Tour.
In the past, Scullion was a standout golfer at Pewsey Vale School and is transferring in from Hartpury College where he earned first team honors.
Scullion is the son of Brendan and Tracy Scullion.
