Season-opening Blue League results from games played Saturday at Walter J. Baird Middle School:
BOYS
Carroll-Oakland 20, Coles Ferry 18
Jarius Keeley tossed in 10 points for Coles Ferry while Jack Anderson finished with four and Jase Atwood, Hunter Grissim and Brody Johnson two each.
Elliott Greer scored six for Coles Ferry while Samuel Robertson finished with four, Gavin Gregory and Carter McPeak three each and JaQuarion Keeley two.
In the fifth quarter, Jacob Hawn, Brody McCue, Eli Spurlock and Jazton Wilson each tossed in two points for Coles Ferry while Parker Ezell fired in four and Cooper Smallwood two for Carroll-Oakland.
Sam Houston 20, Tuckers Crossroads 2
Jack Beasley led Sam Houston with eight points while Andres Rojas Vallego scored six, Maddox Randolph and Zaiden Humes-Reese four each and Kash Lindsey and Noah Murphy two apiece.
Urijah Dodge dropped in both Tuckers tallies.
Turner Davis and Noah Murphy each fired in four points and Noah Hardin and Xavier Neuble two apiece in the fifth quarter for Sam Houston.
Castle Heights 24, Byars Dowdy 8
Omari Carter threw in 13 points for Castle Heights while Barrett Rozell and Niken Walker each finished with four and Kaleb Stem three.
Jayden Bailey, Colton Mason and David Vasquez each tossed in two points and Karsen Rigsby and Carson Thomas a three throw apiece for Byars Dowdy.
Brayden Hayes had both fifth-period points for Castle Heights.
GIRLS
Coles Ferry 31, Carroll-Oakland 8
Reagan Schmitz scored 16 points and Caroline Coffee threw in 13 for Coles Ferry while Ahmyre Allen added two.
Emily Taylor tossed in four points for Carroll-Oakland while Kailynn Templeton and Sage Powers each pitched in a pair.
Caroline Cushing tossed in two fifth-period points for Coles Ferry.
Sam Houston 48, Tuckers Crossroads 0
Brooklyn Evert tossed in 12 points for Sam Houston while Aniya Gray and Hadley Hays each had eight, Harper Haskins and Audrey Jones six apiece and Cami Dockins two.
Halle Bond, Briley Bowers and Haidyn Burnley tossed in two fifth-period points apiece for Sam Houston.
Castle Heights 29, Byars Dowdy 20
Naleiya Withrow Walker scored 17 points for Castle Heights while Labbrieon Kirkendoll and Haley Stone each scored four and Maggie Shanks and Abby Stem two apiece.
Aryanna McCarver fired in 14 points for Byars Dowdy while La'Niyah Owens scored three, Kiaya Seats two and Jazia Bishop a free throw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.