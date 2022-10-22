BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kentucky coach John Calipari is long accustomed to being judged by how far his teams advance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Southeastern Conference, and some of its other flourishing programs, can now relate. Teams like Kentucky, former No. 1 Auburn, Tennessee, LSU and Alabama made quicker-than-expected exits last season, with the league’s March fortunes salvaged by Arkansas’ second straight Elite Eight run. The most notable upset was the second-seeded Wildcats’ overtime loss to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the first round. But only the Razorbacks survived the opening weekend, while the other five SEC teams lost to double-digit seeds.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.