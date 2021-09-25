Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was still being asked his thoughts Wednesday about the bizarre punt play in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss to Memphis, and two apparent mistakes — one of them acknowledged — by SEC officials.
Leach still wasn’t sure he wanted to pay to discuss them.
There might be no more difficult job in college football than officiating, particularly as teams have embraced wide open offenses, rapid substitutions, faster tempos and more exotic looks. And the reality is that the two plays that shone a nasty spotlight on the SEC on Saturday were but two of hundreds that its officials were forced to watch last weekend.
The more noteworthy mistakes, if only because it directly affected the outcome, came in the Bulldogs’ game.
It happened with Memphis leading 21-17 and 5:58 left in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs punted and two players made contact with the ball in an attempt to down it, though neither ever actually possessed it, and the back judge waved his arms over his head to signal the play was dead. But with no whistle blowing, the Tigers’ Calvin Austin III alertly grabbed the ball and took off, running nearly the length of the field for a clinching touchdown.
The league said in a statement that Austin was allowed to pick the ball up because “the kicked ball remained live by rule, since it was not possessed by a player,” though more than a few would disagree with the interpretation. Where that was no gray area was this: The play should have been reversed because of the official’s signal.
“The subsequent review would have placed the ball at the spot where the signal was made,” the SEC said.
