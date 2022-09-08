The Southeastern Conference was perhaps one blocked kick away from perfection last weekend, with a few impressive nonconference victories and some no-brainers.

For teams like No. 1 Alabama and No. 24 Tennessee, bigger tests start on Saturday, when they’re among five SEC teams engaging in Power Five nonconference matchups. A league that prides itself on being the best in college football gets a chance for more September statements.

