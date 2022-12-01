Cumberland head men’s and women’s cross country coach Jim Seckel is stepping down after nine seasons, it was announced Tuesday.
Green Hill High School’s Josh McMillan was named as the new coach yesterday.
“I want to thank Coach Seckel who started the men’s and women’s programs from the ground up and has built them into great programs,” Director of Athletics Ron Pavan said. “He has been named the Mid-South Conference Coach of the Year and his wife Judy won Assistant Coach of the Year. Coach Seckel is a great coach, but an even better person and we will miss him.”
Seckel has produced 18 NAIA National qualifiers, 40 all-conference runners, 15 conference runners of the week, four NAIA national runners of the week, two conference freshmen of the year and one Mid-South Conference champion in Jason Bowers. Also, he has produced one NAIA All-American in Bowers who placed 11th at the NAIA National Championship earlier this month.
His student-athletes have also excelled in the classroom and in the community, with 15 NAIA Scholar-Athlete designations, 36 academic all-conference honorees, six Mid-South Conference Champions of Character, two USTFCCCA Scholar-Athletes and one Cumberland University Lindsey Donnell Scholar-Athlete.
He has been a competitive runner since 1980 and has competed at all levels. Notably, he has completed over 35 marathons and has run in a string of 13 consecutive Boston Marathons.
McMillan has spent the past two seasons as the head coach at Green Hill High School starting the program from the ground up. He led the Hawks boys to a 12th-place finish in the state both seasons. The girls’ team made state their first year as a program.
He also doubles as the throws coach for Green Hill track & field in the spring coaching the shot put and discus. McMillan had two individuals make state in the shot put.
Prior to Green Hill, McMillan most recently worked as the head coach for middle school/high school cross country teams as well as the high school track team at East Robertson High School. During his time at East Robertson, the cross country team had at least one athlete make state.
He is a USA Track & Field Level 1 certified coach.
“We are excited to have Josh McMillan as our new head men’s and women’s cross country coach,” Pavan said, “Josh brings a host of experience which will keep our teams competitive going forward. He has great coaching and leadership qualities to bring us quality student-athletes.”
McMillan graduated with an undergraduate degree in early childhood education from Henderson State (Ark.) and has received two master’s degrees. One from Austin Peay with a degree in computer science and qualitative methods with a concentration in mathematics and another from Tennessee State in middle school endorsement.
