Second half drought dooms Phoenix 67-60 to No. 15 Georgetown

Cumberland’s men underwent a nine-minute scoring drought in the second half Thursday night, but still had a chance down just three with a minute to play.
But No. 15 Georgetown made shots down the stretch to come away with a 67-60 win over the Phoenix at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Cumberland (7-6, 4-4 Mid-South Conference) struggled from the field netting 23 of 63 shots with just two 3s in the game. CU also had trouble at the free-throw line going 12-of-21 with seven missed attempts from the charity stripe in the second half.
Jordan Stephens was the only Phoenix to finish in double figures with 15 points. He went 7-of-15 from the field with five steals. Isaac Stephens, the big post from Mt. Juliet making his first appearance in a game since November 11, posted nine points in 21 minutes of action.
Georgetown (12-2, 6-2 MSC) had big nights from Cam Brooks-Harris and Jabrion Spikes as the duo combined for 41 points, nearly two-thirds of the Tigers’ production. Brooks-Harris posted a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds while netting three triples and Spikes finished with 17.
The Tigers shot 45.8% from the field and went 18-of-23 from the free throw line. Georgetown also out-rebounded Cumberland 40-34 with 12 second chance points.
Isaac Stephens, back in the lineup for the first time in over a month, scored the first basket of the game on an and-one conversion. Georgetown tied it on three free throws as both sides battled back and forth to a 7-7 game.
The Tigers went on a 4-0 run, forcing Cumberland into a 30-second timeout, and expanded upon that into an 11-2 run to go up 18-9. Cumberland finally got back on the board after a three-minute scoreless drought with two from the line from Johnson.
Cumberland responded with a 12-4 run to tie the game at 24-24 with 3:45 left in the half.
The score remained tied at the half 30-30.
Georgetown opened the second half on a 9-2 run, but the Phoenix answered right back with a 10-2 run to take the lead 42-41 on a jumper by Tyler Byrd on an offensive rebound. Byrd backed that with a 3 from the wing after a Tiger bucket to retake the lead at 45-43 with 15:26 left.
Cumberland then went nine minutes without scoring allowing Georgetown to get up 57-45.
The Phoenix however did respond and cut it to a 63-60 game with a minute left after an Isaac Stephens layup. But Georgetown got a big basket by Jaquay Wales when Cumberland needed a defensive stop and capped that with two free throws to seal the game.
The Phoenix will be back at home today to take on RV Cumberlands. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. at the Floyd Center/Cliff Ellis Court.
