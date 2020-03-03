Second-half spurt seals MJ’s trip to 5-AAA semifinals

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet’s boys were never in real danger of an upset, but it wasn’t until a big run midway through the second half that the Golden Bears dispatched visiting Kenwood from the Region 5-AAA tournament with a first-round 70-41 win Saturday night.
After spotting Kenwood a 1-0 lead, Mt. Juliet jumped to an 8-3 advantage on a three-point play and 3-point basket by Gage Wells. Kenwood, congesting the post area on defense and blocking some shots, stayed within striking distance until the Golden Bears reeled off 17 straight points, including a buzzer-beating 3 by Wells at the end of the third quarter for a 47-29 lead, to go up 53-29 early in the fourth as MJ moved on with a 26-3 record to tonight’s semifinal against Clarksville, a 71-48 winner over Beech, at Springfield.
“They’re a pretty good team,” Mt. Juliet coach Troy Allen said of the 17-14 Knights. “They’ve beaten some pretty good teams this year. They have a great player and they have two really good guards. They were hitting shots.
“We made an adjustment. (Scooter) Williams was blocking a lot of shots and we weren’t doing a good job of finishing inside even when he wasn’t blocking them. So we made a little adjustment in the third quarter to get him out on her perimeter where he couldn’t block as many shots. We had a real good end of the third quarter. We tried to pick up our pressure a little bit and finally started working. Think we wore them down a little bit.”
Wells threw in three triples to lead all scorers with 20 points while Will Pruitt put in 10 of his 14 in the fourth quarter and Riggs Abner eight of his 10 in the first. Isaac Thompson scored all seven of his tallies in the second half while Charles Clark, Mo Ruttlen and Osize Daniyan each finished with four, Zach Blair a first-quarter 3 and Paxton Davidson two.
Jaylen Washington sank three triples to lead Kenwood with 14 points.
Now Mt. Juliet faces the hurdle where Gallatin surprised the Golden Bears with a semifinal loss last year. And for all MJ has accomplished over the last half dozen years, about five sectionals, a state tournament and three straight District 9-AAA championships, the Bears are still seeking their first region title.
“We’ve won this game either 4 out of 5 or 5 out of 6 years,” Allen said of the semifinals. “It is what it is. It’s not about last year. It’s a new team. We’ll be ready to play. Clarksville’s got three really good guards. We’ve seen them a bunch and we know them so we’ll be ready to play.”
In the other bracket are Station Camp and Northeast. Tuesday’s winners will meet for the championship at 7 p.m. Thursday and advance to next Monday’s sectional.
Cold-shooting Purple Tigers hit end of road at CrossvilleCROSSVILLE — The magic of 2019 which saw Watertown’s boys win three straight games at Cumberland County, including the first victory over the host Jets, to take the Region 4-AA championship was nowhere to be found last Saturday as the cold-shooting Purple Tigers went out 50-43.
Cumberland County led 8-7 following the first quarter, 25-13 at halftime and 32-22 going into the fourth as Watertown’s season ended at 21-1.
“Picked a bad night to shoot it back,” Watertown coach Matt Bradshaw said. “Had a great year. Very proud of my guys.
“Fought hard all night and did not quit. Just shot the ball bad in the first half and got in a 12-point hold and could not climb out of it. Super proud of the young men and the year we had.”
Mason Wyatt sank 7 of 8 free throws on his way to 14 points while Trystan Miller threw in 13 for the Jets, who advanced to the semifinals at Tennessee Tech’s Hooper Eblen Center with an 18-11 record.
Eli Scarlett sank two 3-pointers to pace the Purple Tigers with 16 points while RayQuan Verge finished with 15 and Elijah Williams 10.
Gavin Clayborne collected two points.
