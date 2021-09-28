After a slow start to the game in the first half, the Phoenix rallied to score four goals in the second half to win 4-0 against Life University on Saturday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
Cumberland (5-1-1) outshot the Running Eagles 15-8 while going four for five in shots on goal for the second half.
The first half of the matchup between the Phoenix and the Running Eagles was not very eventful. Both teams ended the first half scoreless with only a combined ten shots from both teams. Cumberland University outshot Life University 7-3. Three of the Phoenix’s seven shots were on goal while Life had two shots on goal. There were numerous first-half fouls being there was a combined 19 within the opening 45 minutes.
Cumberland was able to secure the first goal of the game early into the second half thanks to Brenna Swiger. Swiger blasted a long high driving shot from almost mid-field that deflected off the goalie’s hand and into the net to give the Phoenix a 1-0 lead. This marks Brenna Swiger’s first career goal as a Cumberland Phoenix.
The Phoenix extended their lead to 2-0 with 18 minutes remaining in the second half after Marie Bathe scored her first goal of the season assisted by Jennifer Segura. This assist by Jennifer Segura brought her season assist total up to four.
Jennifer Segura recorded her second goal of the game coming off of assists by Marie Bathe and Brenda Cernas, giving Cumberland a 3-0 lead in the 82nd minute of the game.
Cumberland quickly added to their lead after a goal by Gabby Jones, assisted by #13 Evelyn Jimenez. This ended up being the final goal of the game and gave the Phoenix their first conference win of the season over Life University 4-0.
The Phoenix are now 5-1-1 overall with a 1-0-1 conference record and will be back in action on the road against Bethel University on September 29 in McKenzie.
Phoenix men end double-overtime thriller with 3-3 drawCumberland’s men (5-1-1) drew against Life (3-2-2) 3-3 on Saturday in double overtime at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
Life struck first against the Phoenix after Danny DeLorijn scored a goal only 12 minutes into the game. Bart Kooistra and Stan Vandierendonck both recorded assists on the play.
The Phoenix tied the game up 15 minutes later thanks to Tyler Watson’s fifth goal of the season, assisted by Stephen Itugbu and Martin Walsh.
After only 11 more minutes passed Tyler Watson recorded his second goal of the game off of a header assisted by Austin Morenzoni to give Cumberland a 2-1 lead.
The next goal of the game did not come until 14 minutes into the second half when Life tied the game up at 2-2 off a goal by Bart Kooistra.
Cumberland was able to retake the lead late in the second half after an own goal by Life, the score to give the Phoenix a 3-2 lead with ten minutes remaining.
Right when it felt like the momentum was fully in favor of the Phoenix, Life responded almost immediately to make it a 3-3 game. Danny DeLorijn scored his second goal of the game unassisted in the 82nd minute which winded up being the final goal of the game.
The first overtime period ended with only three total shots all of which were taken by the Phoenix. Even though Cumberland took every shot of the period none of them were registered on goal.
Cumberland outshot Life 2-1 in the second overtime period but was not able to connect on any of them resulting in a draw. This draw moves Cumberland’s record to 5-1-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the conference.
Cumberland’s next match will be on the road against Bethel University on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in McKenzie.
