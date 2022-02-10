MT. JULIET — With the finish line of the regular season in plain sight, Mt. Juliet’s girls have found a way to play District 9-4A’s heavyweights close for a first half.
But for the second straight game, a close game fell well out of the Lady Bears’ reach as Lebanon pulled away to a 57-37 win Tuesday night.
After playing undefeated Cookeville to within seven points in the first half of an 80-37 loss last Friday afternoon, the Lady Bears and Devilettes played to a 13-13 first-quarter draw before Lebanon emerged with a 28-25 halftime edge.
“Good first halves, just coming out of halftime not finishing,” Mt. Juliet coach Joseph Hiett said. “We had two lulls. We started this off with a lull and two turnover. And against a team of this caliber, you just can’t do that.
“It’s one of those double-edged swords. We’re proud of the fight because we truly are fighting. We’ve got to take that next step to be a good team and go forward.”
“Mt. Juliet’s getting a lot better,” said Lebanon coach Cory Barrett. “They’re gaining confidence. Joseph’s (whose wife Kassi is a longtime Barrett assistant going back to their Riverdale days) doing a great job. Their kids are playing hard. They were down seven to Cookeville in the first half, so those kids are starting to buy in to what he wants done and they’re doing a good job.
“And we’re kind of out of whack. We got in some foul trouble. We made some adjustments at halftime and that got us going… We went to zones. We went to mixing up our defenses a little bit. Coach (Lynn) Burkey’s been pulling at my shirttails trying to get me to go zone so we did. It worked. The other thing we did out of it is we did a good job rebounding out of it, which is what we kind of lack when we do go zone.”
But Lebanon outscored Mt. Juliet 14-4 in the third quarter to open a 42-29 lead as the Devilettes improved to 20-6 for the season and a district-closing 6-2 mark. Mt. Juliet fell to 5-18, 1-5 with a district trip to Green Hill pending at 6 p.m. Friday. LHS has a non-district trip booked for Oakland tomorrow night.
Terri Reynolds hit 8 of 9 free throws as she scored 12 of her 14 points in the first half for Lebanon. Meioshe Mason had six of her 13 in the first half. Finley Tomlin tossed in 11, hitting 5 of 7 from the line. Julia Manus managed eight, including a pair of 3-pointers. Sani Scott scored six in the second period while Ny’lyia Rankins and Madison Jennings each finished with two.
Lebanon played without guard Asia Barr and post Macey Baker, both out with ankle injuries.
“It’s precautionary,” Barrett said of the injured players. “If we had to play in the tournament tomorrow, they’d play. We got them a little rest here in the next couple of days and we’ll come back ready to go.”
Jakoria Woods got Mt. Juliet off to a good start with eight of her 12 in the first quarter, finishing with a pair of 3s. Jai’Niyah Pillows put in six while Taylor Haymans and Unity Jordan each scored four, Dymond Howard, Adelyn Kendall and Haley Jones three each and Evie Johnston two free throws.
Blankenship’s 23 lifts Lady Hawks past Wilson CentralMT. JULIET — Aubrey Blankenship helped host Green Hill stave off an upset bid by Wilson Central with 23 points in the Lady Hawks’ 34-31 win Tuesday night.
The Lady Wildcats led 6-5 art the first quarter break before Green Hill moved ahead 18-9 at halftime. Wilson Central used a 13-9 third period to slice the margin to 27-22 lead going into the fourth before the Lady Hawks hung on to improve to 9-15 for the season and 3-4 in District 9-4A going into Friday’s 6 p.m. finale against visiting crosstown rival Mt. Juliet.
Wilson Central, coming off a 45-30 loss at Station Camp last Saturday, slipped to 3-20, 1-6 with only a trip to undefeated Cookeville remaining in the regular season tomorrow night.
Savannah Kirby finished with four points for Green Hill while Kensley Carter threw in three and Sullie Gerik and Alivia Majors two each.
Cloe Smith scored 11 to lead the Lady Wildcats while Lillian Crutchfield finished with six, Kendyle Pickett and Kristen Smith four each and Fadeyemi Okewusi, Jamey Ricketts and Kiah Seay two apiece.
