Second-quarter shutout liftS Lady Hawks past MJ

MT. JULIET — Joseph Simmons experienced his first Mt. Juliet-Green Hill basketball game Tuesday night and the first-year Lady Hawks coach thoroughly enjoyed the experience as his GHHS girls celebrated Senior Night with a 70-24 trouncing of its city rival before a packed house in the Hawks’ Nest.
Aubrey Blankenship scored nine first-period points as Green Hill opened a 15-8 lead.
Then the Lady Hawks pitched an 18-0 second-quarter shutout to go into halftime ahead 33-8 and never looked back as they improved to 11-11 for the season and 2-2 in District 9-4A to end the first half of the league schedule in third place behind Cookeville and second-place Lebanon.
“It was a great atmosphere,” Simmons said. “It was awesome to be a part of. It was so excited that our kids got to play in front of that many people and got to showcase what they have the ability to do.”
Blankenship led the Lady Hawks with 17 points while Alyssa Potier poured in a pair of 3-pointers for half of her 12. Sullie Gerik scored all eight of her points in the second quarter while Julia Varpness supplied seven, Savannah Kirby and Ava Heilman a pair of triples for six each, Kensley Carter four in the third period, Sadie Tribe a fourth-quarter trey and Sheridan Cruz and Chezney Whipker two apiece.
Jakoria Woods scored eight of her 11 points in the third quarter to lead the Lady Bears while Kayley Jones, Jai’Niyah Pillows and Annalise Mecklenburg each threw in three and Avery Haymans and Unity Jordan two apiece. as Mt. Juliet fell to 7-17, 0-4.
“Our defense was unbelievable tonight,” Simmons said. “We took them out of what they wanted to do, made them work for everything. That led to our offense kind of exploding there. Once one shot went in, I think everybody’s confidence went up. Everybody who got in the game contributed and played a major role in the victory tonight.”
Mt. Juliet will have its district bye this coming Friday before opening the second half at 6 p.m. next Tuesday at home against Wilson Central. Green Hill will tip off its second half at 6 p.m. Friday at Cookeville before taking its bye next Tuesday, though the Lady Hawks will play a non-league game Monday at Brentwood.
“I think we can compete in the league,” Simmons said. “I think our girls are starting to play with a lot of confidence. Just playing harder. We’ve been preaching it all year, when you play hard, good things happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.