Sen. Alexander helps secure $14M to combat Asian carp

Carp grant: Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander has helped secure an additional $14 million federal grant to combat the spread of Asian carp in the state, boosting total funding to $25 million.
Tennessee Wildlife Federation CEO Mike Butler says the investment is worth it, noting that the spread of the invasive carp threatens the state's billion-dollar fishing industry.
Asian carp feed on plankton and other microscopic matter needed by small fish for survival. If the small fish perish, there will be no forage for larger fish, which would doom the sport-fishing industry in that particular water.
The explosion of Asian carp in Kentucky Lake has already had a detrimental effect on the once-thriving fishery and the related economy.
Schools of Asian carp, some weighing over 25 pounds, sometimes leap high from the water when disturbed by a boat motor. That makes them a hazard for boaters, fishermen and water skiers. Serious injuries have occurred when one of the big fish collided with a fast-moving boater.
Asian carp, introduced in the U.S. in the 1970s, have spread rapidly through the Tennessee River and Cumberland River chains and into Middle Tennessee. They are currently found below Old Hickory, Cheatham and Percy Priest Dams.
The federal funds will assist the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency in combating the spread of the carp, including subsidizing commercial harvesting operations to encourage more commercial netting. Several tons of the fish have been netted and processed for pet food and other commercial uses.
…
Waterfowl input: Waterfowl hunters can submit suggestions and comments to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency concerning next season's rules and regulations, starting this week and running through Dec. 2.
They can be mailed to the TWRA office in Nashville or emailed to: twra.huntingcomments@tn.gov
The email should be tagged "waterfowl comments."
Additional information is posted on tnwildlife.org
The comments and suggestions will be taken into consideration when the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission sets next year's regulations.
…
Tree grants: The TWRA is offering $500 tree-planting grants to individuals and community groups. For information about how to apply for the grants, visit tnwildlife.org.
…
Donate venison: With deer season underway, Hunters for the Hungry is seeking donations of venison.
The processed venison is distributed to the state's needy, through various charitable organizations such as Second Harvest and church groups.
Information about how to donate a deer or how to apply for the processed venison is available on the Tennessee Wildlife Federation website.
…
Deer imports: the TWRA reminds hunters who kill deer or elk out-of-state about new import restrictions intended to curtail the spread Chronic Wasting Disease.
Deer and elk killed in any state - not just designated ones as in the past - must meet import guidelines. Details are available in the Tennessee Hunting Guide and at twwildlife.org
In Tennessee CWD has been confined to a few West Tennessee counties, but biologists fear the highly contagious disease will spread.
PHOTOS WELCOME: Caught a big bass or bagged a buck? Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by emailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.
Larry Woody is The Democrat's outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.