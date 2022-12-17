A few dozen high school seniors will play their final football game tonight in the second annual Wilson County Classic at Friendship Christian’s Pirtle Field.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. A middle school game featuring eighth-graders has been added and will begin at 2.
Lebanon’s Chuck Gentry will coach the Black team despite the death of his mother earlier this week. Brad Dedman, who resigned at Wilson Central last month, will lead the Red.
Playing for Gentry’s Black team will be (with numbers)0. Lane Alexander
Playing for Dedman’s Red team are0. Cael Howell
In the middle school game, West Wilson’s Dan Walz is coaching the Red team while Walter J. Baird’s Joe Gardner leads the Black.
