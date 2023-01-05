By DEMOCRAT STAFF
Friendship Christian continues to reap the rewards of a state championship with seven Commanders named Division II-A all-state by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association. Four come from the offensive side of the ball, including quarterback Garrett Weekly, wide receiver Brock Montgomery and lineman Devin Lively. Running back Tyson Wolcott made the team as an athlete. Lineman Car’Lando Barton represented the defensive side on the team. Junior Landon Williams, who also handles Friendship’s place-kicking, made the team as the punter.The TSWA named the DII teams earlier this week and has since released the teams for DI classes 1-3. Classes 4-6 are being released late this week.
