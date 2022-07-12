Seven Wilson County track and field athletes were named all-state by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association last week.
They were named based on their top-three finish in the TSSAA State Championships in May.
The Wilson County delegation is led by Green Hill state vole vault champions Kyler Nichols (boys) and Carolina Bannach (girls), both juniors, in Class AAA.
Also in Class AAA were a pair of Lebanon teammates, senior De’wayne Brown and junior Jarred Hall, who finished third in the triple jump (Brown) and high jump (Hall).
Watertown junior Noah Clemmons finished runner up in the Class AA boys’ shot put. Lady Purple Tiger Madison King was third in the pentathlon.
Mt. Juliet Christian senior Ja’Marion Thomas was Division II-A runner-up in the boys’ triple jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.