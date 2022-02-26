Cumberland is sending five men and three women to the NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships, it was announced by the national office Friday.
Sibanda Dumoluhle, Ronald Ndlovu, Tobi Oniyide, Georget Pontillo and Trevon Sanders will compete in seven men’s events. Praise Idamadudu and Alana Mack are traveling for the women to take on three events.
Dumolhuhle has qualified for three events in the 60m hurdles, long jump, and the triple jump. He has the third best mark in the NAIA this season in the triple jump with 14.99m and is sixth in the long jump at 7.25m with conference titles in both events. In the hurdles, he has the 20th best time in the NAIA with an 8.21 time for a second place finish at the Mid-South Conference Championships.
Ronald Ndlovu has also qualified in the long jump with the 13th best mark of the year at 7.14m in a second place finish at the Ed Temple Invitational.
Tobi Oniyide qualified for the 60 meter dash. He finished in second place at the Mid-South Conference Championships with a time of 6.88 for the 21st best time of the season.
Georget Pontillo was an All-American last year in the 800m and has qualified again this season. He won the Mid-South Conference Championship in the event and has the 14th best mark entering the Championships at 1:54.79.
Trevon Sanders will enter the championship with the fourth best time in the 600m. He took first place in the event at the MSC Championships.
Praise Idamadudu has qualified for three events: 60 meter dash, 200 meter dash and the 400 meter dash. She was named the Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year and is the favorite to win the National Championship in the 200m and 400m entering the events with the best times of the season. She also has the second fastest time in the 60 meters.
Alana Mack has qualified for the 60 meter dash with a 7.75 mark. She finished in fifth place at the MSC Championships in the event.
The Championships are set to take place March 3-5 in Brookings, South Dakota. Heat sheets for each event will be available closer to the event.
Phoenix men No. 25 in latest USTFCCCA ratings
Cumberland’s men’s indoor track and field team moved up 11 spots to rank 25th in the fifth installment of the NAIA U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) indoor national rating index, released by the association Wednesday.
The Phoenix received 63.34 points in the fifth ratings of the 2021-22 campaign. Cumberland has six NAIA automatic qualifying marks this season, with Tobi Oniyide in the 60m dash, Trevon Sanders in the 600m and Sibanda Dumoluhle in the 60m hurdles, long jump and high jump. Ronald Ndovlu also receives an automatic birth in the long jump while Georget Pontillo and Renaldo Savoury qualified with “B” Standards for the 800m and the heptathlon, respectively.
Sibanda Dumolhule is also coming off a week where he won Mid-South Conference Field Athlete of the Week for his performance at the conference meet while also being named Mid-South Conference Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year.
Cumberland’s national qualifiers will be in action from Brookings, S.D., at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Nationals from March 2-5.
